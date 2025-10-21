Gigi Hadid and Anne Hathaway Were All Loved Up at the God’s Love We Deliver Awards

Love was absolutely in the air at the God’s Love We Deliver 19th Annual Golden Heart Awards on Monday night in New York. Longtime friends Gigi Hadid and Anne Hathaway reunited when the model surprised guests to present the award for Outstanding Philanthropy & Volunteerism to Anne, or Annie, as she was affectionately referred to throughout the evening.

“As a longtime fan of Annie’s, the most beautiful thing of becoming her friend is knowing that the virtues and magic that make us feel connected to her onscreen are even more vivid in real life,” Hadid said in her introduction for the actor.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid took the stage at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Morningside Heights in a cheery yellow David Koma dress—quite the contrast to Hathaway’s more relaxed, all-black look from Michael Kors’s spring 2026 collection. After embracing each other, Hathaway took over the mic, which she used to shout out Hadid’s boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, who provided some cheesesteaks from his company, Danny & Coop’s, for the event. She then dove into a heartfelt speech about God’s Love We Deliver, an organization that provides nutritious and high-quality meals to those suffering from serious illnesses. The actor first encountered God’s Love when she was in her early 20s, “and was not yet recognizable to anyone other than six-year-old girls. Shout out to Genovia.”

While she initially attended that first God’s Love event because Meryl Streep was going to be there, Hathaway said she ended up gaining a decades-long passion. “Baby me knew immediately that somehow I had lucked into an invitation to a room full of the best of New York,” she says of her first meetings with GLWD.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Hathaway was joined by Audra McDonald, another honoree. She received the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy, Artistry, and Activism, presented by the designer himself, who has been a longtime advocate and supporter of God’s Love. “Maybe the most remarkable thing about her, though, is that as big as her talent is, her heart truly is bigger,” Kors said of McDonald before sharing a clip of the performer doing “Rose’s Turn” from her recent Tony-nominated performance in Gypsy. McDonald also treated guests with a brief performance of an Irish blessing she first learned when she was young.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The night—which also celebrated 40 years of God’s Love We Deliver—kicked off with a performance from the cast of the off-Broadway show Saturday Church, plus a lively auction that raised over $4 million, with Hathaway, Mark Ronson, Kors, and more attendees adding to the pot. Zoey Deutch, Grace Gummer, and Sarah Pidgeon were also in attendance, all wearing looks from Kors’s recent collection, while Chloë Sevingy made an appearance in a cropped trench coat dress from Saint Laurent.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ben Platt, a former Golden Heart honoree, took the stage to perform three songs. He began with I Dreamed A Dream, dedicated to Hathaway, followed by Maybe This Time from Cabaret. Platt ended the evening with Somewhere over the Rainbow, a call to remain hopeful in uncertain times.