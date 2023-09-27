Gisele Bündchen isn’t entertaing the public interest in her high-profile divorce from Tom Brady, and instead is going back to her roots. On Tuesday, the star offered a look at her recent trip to Brazil, which consisted of sightseeing and a gathering with her rarely-seen sisters.

“Always in my heart and prayers,” Bündchen captioned the post, which featured pictures of her posing with Christ the Redeeemer and snaps of her daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13. In the last photo, the model is pictured alongside her mother, Vânia, and father, Valdir, with her five sisters—Raquel, Graziela, Gabriela, Rafaela and Patricia (who is her fraternal twin).

While Bündchen’s siblings have remained largely out of the public eye, this isn’t the first time the model has spoken about her familial bond. In 2019, she celebrated International Women’s Day with a heartwarming photo and tribute to her mother and sisters.

“I feel so blessed that I got to grow up surrounded by six incredible women: my mom, and my five sisters,” she wrote. “We are all so different, but we complement one another, and we help each other grow!”

Earlier in May, Bündchen attended the Luz Alliance Gala in Miami, Florida with her twin, and self-proclaimed “best friend,” Patricia. On the red carpet, the pair spoke about their relationship and the importance of family. "I know she's got my back like I got hers," Gisele said. "We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless."

"My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree," the model continued. "Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are."

Leoandro Justen

The family outing comes almost exactly one year after Bündchen’s divorce from Tom Brady. In a recent interview with CBS News, the 43-year-old explained that she is in a “different place” in her life and has no regrets regarding her separation from the football player. “I’m able to choose more of what I want,” she said. “I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different.”

“[Divorce] is not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for,” Bündchen added. “My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”