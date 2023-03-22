Gisele Bündchen is opening up about her divorce from Tom Brady for the first time since it was announced in October 2022. The model spoke with Vanity Fair about her relationship with the ex-football player, and why the rumors surrounding their split are “very hurtful.”

Her remarks in the magazine’s cover story revolve mostly around the idea that, despite what the public may think, Bündchen did not put her modeling career on hold for Brady, and his decision to un-retire from football last year was not what led to their divorce. In fact, she called the idea that Bündchen gave Brady an ultimatum to either end his career or their marriage of 13 years “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” she said of Brady. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

It seems there’s no one reason the marriage ended, but Bündchen insisted that “everything” the media has been reporting is false. “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” she said. “It’s not so black and white.” Bündchen doesn’t go into specifics, but she does reference the idea that she and Brady simply “wanted different things.”

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images

In reality, it was Bündchen who decided to take a step back from modeling to raise her children and after a decade and a half of working hard in a tough industry, it isn’t surprising that she was ready for a break. And now, despite recent reports that Bündchen is “supercharged about her career,” that isn’t necessarily the case. Now that her children are older (Benjamin is 13 and Vivian is 10), she isn’t in too much of a rush to return. “I want to do things that I believe are an extension of me,” she said. “Being a model is not really an extension of me...It’s being an actress in a silent movie. I don’t want to be a character in anybody else’s movie. And when I do that, it doesn’t feel as comfortable for me anymore.”

Instead, Bündchen wants to take the Goop route and open a wellness center or maybe play a superhero in a movie (Note: she doesn’t want to act. “I just want to play a superhero”). That being said, don’t count model Bündchen out just yet. Of course, she hasn’t completely given it up, as she did recently star in the campaign for Louis Vuitton’s capsule collection with Yayoi Kusama. Plus, her agent, Anne Nelson, teased “really big fashion moments” on the horizon, confirming that the model still receives “a million requests for her to walk shows in Paris.” Bündchen, meanwhile, isn’t willing to give a definite answer about the future of her career. “I never say never, because the only thing in life I am certain of is change.”