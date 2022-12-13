Gisele Bündchen decided to make a splash for her first red carpet since divorcing Tom Brady. On Monday night, the model was not to be missed when she stepped out in a shimmering gold cutout gown for an event in her home country of Brazil. One that might have reminded everyone she’s better than any old football trophy.

Bündchen got dressed up for a dinner celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Vivara, a jewelry brand she serves as the official face. For the occasion, she wore a gold pleated dress by local Brazilian designer Reinaldo Lourenço, which featured a cutout at the ribs and crisscross design at the bodice. Of course, Bündchen accessorized with, of course, Vivara jewels, including a diamond necklace, earrings, and bracelet.

BACKGRID

This is the first time Bündchen has publicly stepped out for an event since filing for divorce from Brady in October. The couple was married for 13 years and share two kids together, Ben, 13, and Vivian, 10. Apparently, they will now share custody of the children.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram following the news.

Brady released a statement as well, saying, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” he said. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen and Brady at the Met Gala in 2019. Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

There has been a lot of speculation around the cause of the divorce, the biggest rumor being that Bündchen was upset when Brady un-retired from football earlier this year. Apparently, she put her career on hold to raise their kids, but was hoping to start working again when Brady had more time to takeover the at-home responsibilities. Now that they are split, though, it seems like she’s back to work, so hopefully this means will get more Bündchen in our future.