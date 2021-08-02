Giveon Gives an Inside Look at his Lollapalooza 2021 Performance
The musician’s behind-the-scenes photo diary provides a special glimpse into his very first music festival appearance.
On July 30, the musician Giveon brought Justin Bieber onto the Lollapalooza music festival stage–albeit digitally. The Chicago concert, which lasted through the weekend, didn’t necessarily need any more star power; Giveon was joined by Tyler, the Creator; Megan Thee Stallion; Miley Cyrus; and many more musical artists who performed between Thursday and Sunday. But during his set, which was attended by thousands, the Long Beach native included footage of Bieber in his very first festival appearance. (Giveon’s song “Peaches,” with Bieber and Daniel Caesar, has been No. 1 on the Billboard charts since May of this year.) To open his track “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon displayed a medley of videos made by fans who had done covers of the song—which is still a TikTok phenomenon, and has been since it was released in 2020. When Giveon emerged from backstage, the crowd went wild with cheers, but the musician remained calm—at least, on the outside. “Sorry if I take my time,” he told spectators. “I just want to soak it all in.” See more details from Lollapalooza and an inside look at the show from Giveon himself, here.