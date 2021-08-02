On July 30, the musician Giveon brought Justin Bieber onto the Lollapalooza music festival stage–albeit digitally. The Chicago concert, which lasted through the weekend, didn’t necessarily need any more star power; Giveon was joined by Tyler, the Creator; Megan Thee Stallion; Miley Cyrus; and many more musical artists who performed between Thursday and Sunday. But during his set, which was attended by thousands, the Long Beach native included footage of Bieber in his very first festival appearance. (Giveon’s song “Peaches,” with Bieber and Daniel Caesar, has been No. 1 on the Billboard charts since May of this year.) To open his track “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon displayed a medley of videos made by fans who had done covers of the song—which is still a TikTok phenomenon, and has been since it was released in 2020. When Giveon emerged from backstage, the crowd went wild with cheers, but the musician remained calm—at least, on the outside. “Sorry if I take my time,” he told spectators. “I just want to soak it all in.” See more details from Lollapalooza and an inside look at the show from Giveon himself, here.

Courtesy of Giveon “I’m getting ready to go on for my first-ever festival performance at Lollapalooza on the T- Mobile stage here. The crowd started chanting my name and I got chills.”

Courtesy of Giveon “Performing my songs for this crowd was an amazing feeling. It was the first time since releasing my debut EP Take Time that I had the opportunity to do so.”

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images Giveon performs on day 2 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Courtesy of Giveon “My performance look was Archival Céline by Phoebe Philo shirt, jeans from Old Park, necklace from Chanel, bracelet from Galt & Bro, and sneakers from Celine.”

Photograph by Mickey Pierre-Louis “During this part of the show, I wanted to sit down to perform a few of my ballads. The crowd sang every word right back, which was a great feeling.”

Courtesy of Giveon “I was lucky to have my childhood friend with me to watch my performance and hang out backstage. Family is everything.”