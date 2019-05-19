The name Grace Jones is synonymous with individuality and a boundary-breaking eye for fashion, music, and the arts. Born in Jamaica, the singer, supermodel, and actress moved with her family to New York as a teenager in the 1960s, and was quickly sucked into the social scene—where she stood out for her one-of-a-kind, out-there personality and idiosyncratic look. By 18, she had a modeling contract with Wilhelmina and began working with designers such as Yves Saint Laurent in Paris and photographers like Helmut Newton, Guy Bourdin, and Hans Feurer, who fell for her androgynous style and bold features.

In the late ’70s, she also had a successful singing career, which eventually led her to Studio 54, where she would become the patron saint of both disco music and style. And 10 years later, she would land her first major acting role as a Bond girl in A View to a Kill alongside Roger Moore, proving that she really could do it all. At age 75, Jones is still as bold and busy as ever, with electrifying runway walks and red carpet appearances that continue to raise the bar.

2022: FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Fendi’s 25th anniversary of its signature baguette, Jones went with an all black look—a blazer, boots, and a dramatic headpiece.

2022: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Joness’ signature style was on display for the European premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She wore sleek black look that she paired with a blue headpiece and coordinating sunglasses and gloves—an ensemble reminiscent of those she has worn throughout her career.

2021: The Icon Ball Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Performing at The Icon Ball in London, the mulit-hyphenate opted for lots of black, sequins, and of course, a sky-high hat.

2016: Je n’ecrirai Jamais Mes Memoires Book Launch Photo courtesy of Getty Images Jones attended the launch party for her biography Je n’ecrirai Jamais Mes Memoires in Paris wearing a black bustier that she accessorized with bold white sunglasses, gold and silver rings, and a pink tassle necklace.

2013: Isabella Blow: Fashion Galore! Opening Photo courtesy of Getty Images In London for the opening of Isabella Blow: Fashion Galore! the American star wore a polka dot clutch, hat-helmet, and gloves that she paired with a luxe overcoat and aviator glasses.

2010: Night of the Proms, The Netherlands Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images Pulling out all the stops during a performance in Amsterdam, Jones wore a black leotard and a dazzling mask that transitions into a towering headpiece.

2006: New York Fashion Week Photo courtesy of Getty Images Jones wore an all black Diesel outfit while attending New York Fashion Week. The leather-focused ensemble featured a corset, garters, and lots of studs.

2003: Night of Stars James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Jones went big for the Annual Night of Stars in New York City, donning a plush white fur, a black headpiece that obscured the eyes, and an extremely oversized red neckpiece.

2000: Made in Italy Awards Arnaldo Magnani/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The performer steered away from her usual all black ensembles for the Made In Italy Awards at New York hotspot Cipriani. Jones attended the event in a purple velvet coat, blue patterned trousers, and a red headpiece.

1994: Ready to Wear Premiere Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images For the New York premiere of the film Ready to Wear, Jones looked ever so chic in a delightful fur ensemble and bold white sunglasses.

1992: Madonna’s Sex Book Party Photo courtesy of Getty Images. The actress, model, and musician danced in a multi-color jumpsuit and red glasses at Madonna’s release party for her infamous book Sex.

1990: The CFDA Awards Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Jones opted for a gold pleated look and a brown fur coat for the CFDA Awards at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

1990: Naomi Campbell’s 20th Birthday Party Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Grace Jones opted for all white and a fur to celebrate her friend Naomi Campbell’s birthday at Tribeca Grill in New York City.

1989: New York City Photo courtesy of Getty Images/Dave Hogan Jones wore a cutaway dress and black straw hat for a night out in New York City in 1989.

1986: American Foundation for AIDS Research Fundraiser Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Grace posed with Andy Warhol and Keith Haring in one of her familiar styles. The trio were appearing at an American Foundation for AIDS Research fundraiser in New York City.

1985: A View to a Kill Party Photo courtesy of Getty Images Jones turned up to the James Bond A View to Kill screening party in 1985 wearing a leather jacket, head scarf, and David Bowie-esque sunglasses.

1983: The Grammy Awards Performance Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage Jones co-hosted the 25th Annual Grammy Awards alongside Rick James and wore a dynamic black ensemble and bold purple eyeshadow.

1981: Amsterdam Performance Photo courtesy of Getty Images Performing at The Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam, Netherlands Jones wore a bustier top meant to look like a woman’s chest—a style that she helped popularize.

1977: Studio 54 Opening WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Jones was amongst the attendees for opening night of Studio 54—she wore a delicately draped look.