The spirit of Studio 54 and Soul Train was alive and well in Paris this weekend, as Zendaya debuted her Tommy Hilfiger collection in an electrifying show featuring none other than Grace Jones. The '70s-inspired pieces were modeled by a women rocking the hairstyles of the era, including Jones, who danced her way down the stage and slapped her butt to the music ("Pull Up To The Bumper," by Grace Jones, naturally).

In a gold bodysuit and metallic jacket, the iconic model/singer/songwriter looked like she was having a lot of fun. And keeping it fit for, like, middle age. Grace Jones is 70 years old and still looks like the Grace Jones of yore.

Jones wasn't the only boundary-breaking black model from the disco era in attendance. Pat Cleveland strutted her stuff in a shiny one-shouldered dress, twirling to the tune of Prince's "I Wanna Be Your Lover."

The show is already having something of a viral moment online, with celebrities like Ava Duvernay and Laverne Cox gushing over Jones. Cox tweeted, "#GraceJones is 70 years old. I am taking copious notes. Always been obsessed with Grace. Congrats @Zendaya." Jameela Jamil, too, officially stanned the collection (though we must point out that the curves in question were actually brought to Paris Fashion Week).

Afterward, Zendaya tweeted, "I’m still in shock and so emotional and moved by this show...I’m speechless. Thank you a million times ✨ @TommyHilfiger #TommyxZendaya." We are, as the kids say, living for this. May your week be blessed with a thousand opportunities to do this exact hair-toss, and let the spirit of Grace Jones bless you forever and ever amen.

See below for more looks from the show:

Related: Supermodel Pat Cleveland on How She’s Survived Five Decades in Fashion, From Studio 54 to the Me Too Movement