Born in Jamaica, the singer, supermodel, and actress Grace Jones moved with her family to New York as a teenager in the 1960s, and was quickly sucked into the social scene. By 18, she had a modeling contract with Wilhelmina and began working with designers such as Yves Saint Laurent in Paris and photographers like Helmut Newton, Guy Bourdin, and Hans Feurer, who fell for her androgynous style and bold features. In the late ’70s, she also had a successful singing career, which eventually led her to Studio 54, where she would become the patron saint of both disco music and style. And 10 years later, she would land her first major acting role as a Bond girl in A View to a Kill alongside Roger Moore, proving that she really could do it all. Today, on her birthday, at the age of 73, she’s still as bold and busy as ever, with electrifying runway walks and red carpet appearances that continue to raise the bar.

1 Tommy Hilfiger Runway, 2019 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones walks the runway during the Tommy Hilfiger TOMMYNOW Spring 2019 : TommyXZendaya Premieres at Theatre des Champs-Elysees on March 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

2 Toronto International Film Festival, 2017 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones attends the Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

3 Paris Book Launch, 2016 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones attends the launch party for her biography Je n’ecrirai Jamais Mes Memoires hosted by Editions Seguier at Les Bains Paris on March 18, 2016 in Paris, France.

4 London, 2013 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones attends Isabella Blow: Fashion Galore! at Somerset House on November 19, 2013 in London, England.

5 On Stage in London, 2013 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones performs at the launch of the Vogue Pop Up Club as part of Westfield London’s 5th birthday celebrations on October 30, 2013 in London, England.

6 Tennis Match, 2011 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones poses for photographers as she watches Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France play against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in their semi-final singles match on day seven of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London on November 26, 2011.

7 The Netherlands, 2010 Photo by Mark Venema/WireImage Grace Jones performs at Night of the Proms at Gelredome on November 13, 2010 in Arnhem, Netherlands.

8 New York Fashion Week, 2006 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones wears a full black Diesel outfit while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week Fall 2006 for a show at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

9 New York City, 2003 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones wearing an outfit designed by Issey Miyake with a corset top to a party in New York City.

10 New York City, 2003 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones during Armani Exchange Nightclub in the Sky Party at Hudson Studios on October 25, 2003 in New York, NY.

11 The Roxy, 2003 Photo By Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Grace Jones performs at the Public Theater Benefit Celebration of Radiant Baby, the Keith Haring musical, at the Roxy in New York City on February 25, 2003.

12 New Year’s Eve, 2000 Photo by Arnaldo Magnani / Liaison Agency Grace Jones performs at the big New Year’s Eve celebration at Studio 54 on January 1, 2000.

13 Shaka Zulu, 1999 Photo By Getty Images Grace Jones appears in Shaka Zulu: The Citadel, The Epic Mini-Series Chronicling The Life Of The Legendary Chieftain.

14 On the Scene, 1996 Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images Grace Jones wearing a fur stole as a head piece in 1996.

15 Performing at the Roseland Ballroom, 1995 Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage Grace Jones during a concert at Roseland in New York City.

16 Ready to Wear Premiere, 1994 Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Grace Jones attends the New York premiere of the film Ready to Wear at Ziegfeld Theater in 1994.

17 Grace Jones’s Birthday Party, 1994 Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images The musician, model, and actress was known for her blowout birthday parties, held annually around May 19. Here, Grace Jones is pictured on her 46th.

18 Out and About in 1993 Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Grace Jones, circa 1993. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

19 The Palladium Birthday Bash, 1992 Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Grace Jones at her 44th birthday party on May 21, 1992 at the Palladium in New York City.

20 Madonna’s Sex book party, 1992 Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Grace Jones dances in a jumpsuit at the party for Madonna’s book Sex in 1992 at Industria Superstudio in New York City.

21 Grace Jones’s 42nd birthday, 1990 Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Naomi Campbell and Grace Jones celebrate Grace Jones’s 42nd birthday in 1990 at the Stringfellow’s Nightclub in New York City.

22 New York City, 1989 Photo courtesy of Getty Images/Dave Hogan Grace Jones wears a cutaway dress and black straw hat for a night out in New York City in 1989.

23 On stage, summer of 1989 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones performs on stage in a bustier, head piece, and billowing gown in 1989.

24 Studio54 Premiere, 1988 Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Grace Jones attends the Germany Studio54 Premiere in December, 1998.

25 Photo session, 1987 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones poses in knee-high red boots and a shimmering red top for a photo session in 1987 with Angelo Deligio.

26 Le Vie en Rose Restaurant, 1987 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones exits Le Vie en Rose Restaurant in New York City wearing a purple suit and matching fur coat and hat.

27 Andy, Keith, and Grace, 1986 Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Andy Warhol and Keith Haring pose with Grace at an American Foundation for AIDS Research fundraiser, held at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City on May 1, 1986.

28 A View to a Kill party, 1985 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones attends the James Bond A View to Kill screening party in 1985 wearing a leather jacket, head scarf, and David Bowie-esque sunglasses.

29 A View to a Kill Promo, 1984 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones poses for a James Bond A View to a Kill promotional poster wearing a leather jacket and leggings in 1984.

30 Nightclubbing tour, 1981 Photo courtesy of Getty Images The iconic publicity poster for a stop on Grace Jones’s Nightclubbing record tour in France in 1981. She wears a wide-shoulder suit jacket.

31 Amsterdam, 1981 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones performs live at The Carre Theatre in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1981 wearing a bustier top meant to look like a woman’s chest.

32 Studio Session, 1981 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones poses in a bright red hat, multicolored bolero top, and gloves for a studio portrait session in 1981.

33 Amsterdam, 1981 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones performs live at The Carre Theatre in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1981 wearing a full suit set and low heels.

34 Performing on Stage, 1979 Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage Grace Jones takes the stage in 1979.

35 Studio 54, 1978 Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Grace Jones and friends partying at Studio 54 in 1978.

36 Steve Rubell’s Party, 1978 Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Grace Jones performs at Studio 54 on January 1, 1978.

37 Studio 54, 1978 Photo courtesy of Getty Images Grace Jones dances at the disco club Studio 54 in New York City in 1978 wearing a shimmering blue top and cape.

38 LaFarfelle Disco, 1978 Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images At one of the storied Grace Jones Parties at LaFarfelle Disco in New York City, 1978.

39 The Power Look Book Release, 1978 Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Grace Jones during the party for Egon von Furstenberg’s Book The Power Look in New York City, 1978.