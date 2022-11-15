While Taylor Swift fans are spending the day virtually wrestling with Ticketmaster, trying to get a seat at the singer’s ever-elusive Eras Tour, every other popular music fan spent there afternoon tracking Grammy nominations. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the lucky few who will be vying for awards like Best New Artist, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year when the Grammys air this February. Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé racked in the nominations for Renaissance and became the most nominated artist in Grammys history. At the ceremony, Beyoncé will have to go up against Adele—who was heavily recognized for her album, 30—in the battle of the mononymous singers. But, while it was assumed that those two would have a successful nomination day, there were some expected contenders who will have to sit out of the ceremony this year, as well as some surprising nominations no one saw coming. Here, check out all the snubs and surprises from the 2023 Grammy nominations.

Snub: Summer Walker

Walker has now put out two great R&B albums, and neither has been recognized in any way by the Recording Academy. Still Over It deserves better, just like Over It did.

Snub: Megan Thee Stallion

Ever since the Recording Academy awarded Megan with Best New Artist in 2021, it seems like they’ve said, “All right, our work here is done,” and erased the rapper from their consciousness. Last year, she received just one nomination, with the Academy more or less ignoring her debut album, Good News, and now, they’re doing the same for her sophomore Traumazine. Megan received not one nomination this year, despite the fact that the album was heavily applauded and solidified the rapper’s place as one of the leading voices in hip-hop.

fotopress/Redferns/Getty Images

Snub: Rosalía

Many hoped Rosalía would be granted with a nomination for Album of the Year for Motomami. The album recieved stellar reviews and that has taken fashion, TikTok, and gum chewing by storm. While she did get a nod for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, she was foolishly left out of the AOTY list.

Surprise: Gayle

Most of the time, these snubs and surprises just boil down to your personal preference, but it’s safe to say not many thought Gayle’s Count von Count pop song “abcdefu” would be nominated for Song of the Year. It does prove that the members of the Recording Academy are on TikTok, however, which will surely continue to influence nominations for years to come. And while a SOTY nomination is surprising, what’s even odder is coupling that with her lack of a Best New Artist nomination, which is likely where many expected her to fall.

Snub: Blackpink

Maybe not the most impressive album, but the fact that Blackpink received no nominations this year is a bit surprising. It also reaffirms the Grammys not-so-great history with recognizing Korean stars, and will for sure make some Blinks very angry.

Surprise: Viola Davis

Davis was nominated for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her book, Finding Me. If she wins, she will officially reach EGOT status. Talk about a welcomed surprise.

Snub: Charli XCX

The Grammys have never shown Charli much love, so why should it be any different for her latest album, Crash?

Surprise: Jack Harlow

Again, it’s about preference, but many were not too happy to see Harlow’s sophomore album nominated for Best Rap Album of the Year. Personally, I’m more shocked to see “First Class” get a nomination (albeit for Best Melodic Rap Performance) considering he added about three “uhs” to Fergie’s “Glamorous” and called it a day. It proves the Grammys may care more about charts than actually awarding great music.

Snub: Nicki Minaj

Despite having one of the biggest songs of the summer in “Super Freaky Girl,” Minaj received zero nominations this year. Possibly, it’s because the Academy considered the song pop, as opposed to rap, something she was vocally against.

Snub: Tems

If working with Drake, Future, Beyoncé, and Rihanna couldn’t get her a Best New Artist nomination, surely her own EP should have done the trick.