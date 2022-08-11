Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple Martin Twin During a Lavish NYC Trip

On Wednesday, Gwyneth Paltrow posted on her Instagram stories that she was enjoying a 48-hour vacay in New York City with her daughter, Apple Martin, and the pics of their adventures are already living up to your Goopiest expectations. The mother-daughter duo is enjoying facials, a little shopping, some vegan Chinese food, dinner at Via Carota, and dessert at The Grill. Paltrow did note that it is a sweltering 102 degrees in her hometown right now, but she and Apple were smiling through it.

It looks like they attended a concert at Irving Plaza together as well, seeing musical artist Sam Fender, which Paltrow wrote on Stories was her first time at a concert in quite a while. Apple turned 18 in May, and as an official adult she is clearly blossoming into a carbon copy of her mom.

“48 hours in NYC with this beauty,” Paltrow wrote over another photo, catching Apple in a candid moment up in their hotel, which had a stunning view of the city.

Paltrow’s full outfit was later caught by Paparazzi. While she apparently didn’t get the “big pants” memo, she did opt for some rather wide-legged capris. She pared them with a billowing white button-up and an orange Hermès crossbody bag for a pop of color.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Paltrow shares Apple with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, along with their 16-year-old son Moses. The former couple still spend time together as friends and appear to co-parent well, celebrating milestones in their kids lives together. Paltrow has since paired up with Brad Falchuk, who has two children as well, Brody and Isabella. Martin is living with his longtime girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson.

On Apple’s birthday, Paltrow wrote her a loving tribute on Instagram, sharing a photo of Apple checking herself out in the mirror and looking like her mom on a movie set in the ‘90s.

“18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning. I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more,” Paltrow said. “Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way.”