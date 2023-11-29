It’s always a treat when Gwyneth Paltrow challenges her followers to a game of “Ask Gwyneth.” Sometimes we’re treated to her musings on the Marvel franchise. And on other occasions, like today, the actress offers up a look at her day to day whereabouts like, say, a rare photo with Dakota Johnson.

As part of the Instagram series, Paltrow answered the prompt “photo with Dakota,” by sharing a never-before-seen photo with the Fifty Shades of Grey actress. In it, Johnson, who has been dating Paltrow’s ex-husband Chris Martin since 2017, is seen holding hands with the Oscar winner while bundled up in coordinating khaki jackets and mid-wash jeans. Paltrow went with the more oversized look of the pair in the form of a fur-trimmed coat, grey beanie, and wide-legged jeans. Johnson followed a similar formula with her version—a simple jacket, skinny jeans, and a black baseball hat.

While Paltrow didn’t disclose the exact date of the photo, it’s safe to assume that it’s rather recent. Paltrow reportedly spent Thanksgiving in The Hamptons with Martin and their two children, Apple and Moses, as well as Johnson. The blended-family were later seen boarding a helicopter together decked out in chic, black jackets and Chelsea boots.

The 51-year-old actress also shared a selfie with her teen daughter and son on Wednesday which, judging by Apple’s beret, appears to be from their Thanksgiving fête. During another one of her Instagram sessions in October, Paltrow confirmed that’s she is “actually very good friends,” with Johnson who she called “an adorable, wonderful person.”

During a 2020 interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Paltrow went on to explain the ins-and-outs of their blended family. “I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional,” she told the publication. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning into something like that.”

Johnson shared similar sentiments when speaking to Us, explaining that the divorce between her parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, made her view relationships differently. “I don’t want any kids to experience anything like that,” Johnson explained in reference to her family dynamic. “It’s better to be kind, and it’s also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other’s backs.”