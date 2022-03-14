Hailey Bieber Announces Recovery From a “Stroke-Like” Brain Blood Clot

Hailey Bieber has opened up about a recent health scare. Over the weekend, the 25-year-old model soon-to-be beauty entrepreneur posted a series of Instagram Stories filling her 41 million followers in on why she was recently hospitalized. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.” Indeed, she was back to posting selfies on Instagram the very next day.

Bieber was quick to clarify that she’s currently doing just fine. “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

Bieber’s husband, Justin Bieber, appeared to reference his wife’s recovery by sharing a photo of them together captioned “Can’t keep this one down” with three prayer hand emojis around the same time that Hailey released her statement on Saturday. He recently recovered from his own health scare after contracting Covid-19, leading him to postpone a portion of his Justice World Tour.