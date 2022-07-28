Is Hailey Bieber Gen Z’s Gwyneth Paltrow?

They’re blonde, they’ve dated iconic heartthrobs, they both were raised by acting parents, and now they’re in a bathroom together drinking smoothies. Yes, the latest stop on Gwyneth Paltrow’s seemingly never-ending Goop press tour is Hailey Bieber’s “Who’s in My Bathroom?” YouTube chat show (that’s the one where Bieber invites a famous friend into her loo to make food). While Paltrow’s interviews usually have a tendency to go viral for Paltrow’s thoughts alone, what’s most intriguing about this one is just how much the pair have in common. Despite their generational difference, the pair had a surprising amount of common ground.

They share a raunchy sense of humor.

This much is clear from the get go. The video kicks off with Paltrow sharing that Bieber’s father, Stephen Baldwin, was “great” when they co-starred in the largely forgotten film Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Cycle 20 years ago—then joking that she “fucked him in the bathroom.” Amused, Bieber replies that it’s not the first time someone has told her that. Later, when they’re sharing their skincare routines (aka promoting their brands Goop and Rhode), Bieber tells Paltrow that she created the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid because she “doesn’t want to go to bed unless [she] look[s] like a freshly glazed donut.” It takes Paltrow a moment to realize that she’s being literal. Asked why she looked puzzled, Paltrow admits that she thought Bieber was referring to something sexual. “Like a sex thing,” Bieber suggests. “You’re like, what’s this new position that everyone’s getting into, the glazed donut?”

Along with a particular shared viewpoint on nepotism.

Referencing the fact that Paltrow had just referred to her mother as “an amazing actor,” Bieber asks her guest for her perspective on nepotism. “I mean, look: I think it’s fair. Because as the child of somebody, you get access that other people don’t have. so the playing field is not level in that way,” Paltrow says. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door—which you unfairly got in—then you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good because people are ready to pull you down and say you don’t belong there and you’re only there because of your dad or your mom or whatever the case may be. And it shouldn’t limit you because what I definitely believe is that nobody in the world—especially anybody that doesn’t know you—should have a negative impact on your path or the decisions that you make.” Nodding and fanning herself, Bieber responds, “I agree. I’m like, I need to hear this today.”

They’re both skincare obsessives.

The self-proclaimed “face oil fanatic[s]” both feel it’s never too young to start thinking about preventing wrinkles. Specifically, they wish they had started thinking about sunscreen earlier. Paltrow has an additional regret: “I wish I could go back to my 25-year-old self and be like, “Can you put the Camel Lights down? It’s gonna really mess your lips up.”

Hence why they both have skincare lines.

They both have products to address their aging concerns, as well as ones that give the so-called “glazed donut” effect. If you’re looking to try either, know that Bieber’s Rhode is much more affordable than Paltrow’s Goop.

Their senses of smell are just okay.

If you’re wondering how we came to learn this particular nugget, you’ve clearly never watched one of Bieber’s “Who’s in My Bathroom?” videos. Each features a so-called “aromatherapy challenge” in which Bieber and her guest put on eye masks and try to guess what they’re smelling. Paltrow mistakes baby food for beef bone broth, while Bieber mixes up a hard-boiled egg with a Sharpie, making for a tie. (If she really wanted to win, Paltrow should have brought along one of her vagina-scented candles.) Watch them face off below.