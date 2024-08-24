Hailey and Justin Bieber are officially parents. On Friday, August 23, the 30-year-old musician announced that Hailey had given birth via Instagram: “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” Justin wrote. Hailey shared the post to her Instagram Stories with the baby boy’s name, a teddy bear, and a blue heart emoji. This is the first child for the couple who tied the knot in 2018.

The Biebers announced Hailey’s pregnancy earlier this spring by way of a video and photoshoot that was captured during their vow renewal. Hailey posed in a see-through lace dress—perfectly sheer enough to display her growing baby bump—and later showed off her and Justin’s matching wedding rings. At the time, it was confirmed that Hailey was six months pregnant.

Instagram/@JustinBieber

In July, Hailey discussed why she decided to go public with her pregnancy news as the cover star of W Magazine’s Special Summer Issue. “I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” the Rhode beauty mogul explained. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

The 27-year-old model continued, “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.” Though the couple had expressed their desire to start a family in the past, she also shared her initial nervousness about changing the dynamics of their marriage.

“In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much,” she said, referring to Justin. “How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’” The Rhode founder added that they were trying to savor their time together before the baby’s arrival. “I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.” Congratulations to the new family of three!