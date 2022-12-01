While they may not be joining The Real Housewives anytime soon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opened up their private lives to the public for the Liz Garbus-directed Harry & Meghan — and the first trailer of the intimate Netflix docuseries is out today.

In the one minute teaser, idyllic images of the couple falling in love and starting a family are quickly followed by photos of darker moments in Harry and Meghan’s life, from the much-dissected shot of Meghan looking somber at Queen Elizabeth’s recent funeral, to a stern-looking Kate and William, to a private photo of Meghan crying while on the the phone.

The Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning Garbus asks, “Why did you want to make this documentary?” To which Harry replies, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

A series of images show his royal upbringing and place in history, along with photos of a young Meghan, who shares her own reasoning. “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Since stepping back from their royal duties and moving their family to Montecito, California, the Sussexes have begun to do just that, from their now famous Oprah interview, to Markle’s Archetypes podcast. The highly-anticipated Harry & Meghan series, part of the couple’s overall deal with Netflix, promises to peel back the onion layers further on their narrative and the private struggles and joys behind their very public lives.

There’s no release date yet for the six-episode series, but it’s expected to premiere on Netflix sometime soon, and possibly before the end of the year.

Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, below: