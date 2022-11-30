There’s always speculation about who the next great Real Housewife might be, but unfortunately, Meghan Markle will not be joining the Bravo universe anytime soon. Markle told Andy Cohen on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, Archetypes, that reality TV isn’t in the cards for her or her famous family.

Rumors, however tongue in cheek, that Markle might join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have swirled since she and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties and moved with their children to Montecito, California. Of all the franchises, it would make the most sense, given both the location and tax bracket that the women operate in. (Fans have also petitioned for Kris Jenner, whose name often pops up in Beverly Hills conversations, to join the series). With bigger names like Denise Richards and Jenna Lyons joining Beverly Hills and New York, respectively, in recent years, anything seems possible.

On Archetypes, though, Markle laughed off the idea. “You mean really that this is my audition for Real Housewives of Montecito? Is this the moment?” she asked Cohen, to which he responded, “You don’t have to audition. We’ll build the show around you. How about that?”

But Markle made it clear: “There will be no reality show.”

Somewhere, Countess Luanne is breathing a sigh of relief, her status as the franchise’s sole in-house “aristocrat” safe for another day.

That being said, Markle and Harry will be filming part of their lives for Netflix, with their docu-series premiering on the streamer on December 8th.

Markle also said that as a former Housewives fan herself, she always wanted to go on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live show.

“I was so eager to be on your show, because I was such a Housewives fan at the time, and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy,” she said. “So thanks for being here with me.”

As for why she doesn’t watch Housewives anymore? Her own life is filled with enough drama. Fair enough!