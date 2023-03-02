It’s been a month-and-a-half since the release of Prince Harry’s jaw-dropping tell-all Spare, and the dust isn’t even beginning to settle. In his royal memoir — and love letter to his relationship with Meghan Markle — Prince Harry pulls back the curtain on a lifetime of family drama, holding little back about his father King Charles III and his brother Prince William. By now, you’ve surely seen all the headlines: William physically taking aim at Harry after insulting Markle, Harry begging his father not to marry Queen Consort Camilla, and King Charles and Camilla apparently being unable to handle other family members receiving glowing press. Well, King Charles seemingly has too, and his latest move is what many are perceiving as a retaliation against his youngest son and his daughter-in-law.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage home, which was given to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019, is now reportedly being taken away from them. King Charles has evicted Meghan and Harry and allegedly given it to his brother, Prince Andrew, according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie. (Yes, the disgraced brother who was forced to step down from his royal duties after his ties to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were exposed, and was accused of sexual assault by Epstein victim and then-minor Virginia Giuffre. Prince Andrew paid undisclosed amount to settle with Giuffre last February, as The New York Times reported.)

Leon Neal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple shared with Architectural Digest. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home was their last remaining sanctuary in the UK, after the Institution took away their security at the couple’s most vulnerable time, as they recounted in their Netflix docuseries. It was also a family home they rebuilt over the years, spending $3.2 million of their own money on renovations to appease UK tax-payers.

“It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment,” a friend of the couple told Scobie. “It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good.” It might not be long until we see if that happens as King Charles’ coronation is coming up on May 6. Apparently, invites have yet to be sent.

In the meantime, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are radiating pure joy in public. The mom and dad of two were photographed on an outing last night for the first time since the release of Spare, and they couldn’t have looked happier while arriving at Los Angeles’ private members club, San Vincente Bungalows. Date night looks good on them!