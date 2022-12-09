The Windsors were reportedly “bracing themselves” for the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But now that the first three episodes have debuted and the spotlight was placed more on the British media than family members, the rest of the royals are apparently feeling relieved. Of course, that’s not to say they’re happy about the airing of their family drama for the world to see, and they still have three more episodes and Harry’s upcoming memoir to get through.

In the first installment of the series, the focus remained mostly on how Harry and Meghan met, Meghan’s upbringing, and the subsequent tabloid’s treatment. There was little mention of many of the members of the royal family, with Prince William and Princess Kate only coming up once.

“I don’t think there was very much in there that was particularly new or that will have worried them too much,” royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly. “It was repetition of the same old gripes, repetition of the same sort of stuff [they’ve previously claimed]. So, I think they may be breathing a sigh of relief on that front, but, you know, there are three more of these [episodes] to come.”

In the next installment, the couple will discuss their decision to leave the royal family, meaning they will have to touch upon Harry’s family a lot more. “A lot rests on what Harry and Meghan say next,” a source told Vanity Fair. In addition, the family is reportedly nervous about what Harry will touch on in his memoir, Spare, which will be released early next year. “That is likely to be far more intimate and personal about his life and growing up royal than the TV show.”

Meghan, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Princess Kate. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

For now though, it is being reported that the royals will not be making an official statement on the series. “The whole problem is that Charles hates confrontation, and someone who had dinner with him earlier this week told me that he wants to stay out of it,” royal expert Tom Bower told Page Six.

That’s not to say the episodes came without controversy. In the beginning of the first episode of the series, a card appears on screen that reads, “Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.” Despite that, palace aides are saying the royals were never approached about speaking on the situation. According to VF, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace both received an email from a third party asking for a comment, but when aides attempted to verify the email, there was no response. Netflix sources have said that offices for both King Charles and Prince William were contacted and given a chance to comment on the series.

Because of all of this, it probably comes as no surprise that the royal family will not be reuniting for Christmas this year. According to VF, Harry and Meghan were invited to join the family at Sandringham, where Charles will be hosting his first Christmas as King, but the Sussexes opted to stay in California for the holidays. Maybe it’s because they know what’s to come when part two of the series is released next Thursday, December 15th.