Harry Styles Dresses Up as Danny Zuko for a Sweet Olivia Newton-John Tribute

Harry Styles loves to celebrate “Harryween” whether he’s on tour or not. This year, the special annual Halloween concert took place right in the middle of the pop star’s 15-date residency at Los Angeles’s Fabulous Forum. On Monday, October 31, he enjoyed his first West Coast Harryween and made it into a celebration of an iconic singer who was lost this year: Olivia Newton-John.

Styles dressed up as a character from one of Newton-John’s most well-known films, Grease. He could easily have pulled off a Sandy tribute, but he instead wore all black, from the leather biker jacket and the “Harryween” muscle tee to the fantastic wig. Styles was John Travolta’s character, Danny Zucko, who was in love with sweet Sandy.

The artist arrived on stage to Travolta and Newton-John’s duet “You’re the One That I Want” with the rest of his bandmates dressed up as various other Rydell High students, including Frenchie, Marty, and even Eugene. The high point of the show had Styles singing Newton-John’s ballad “Hopelessly Devoted to You” while her photos played behind him.

Styles recently released his music video for the hit single “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” and he also wore a pretty good costume for that. In the video, he’s a bearded mer-squid who ends up being on the menu and then a crowned crooner, which is much closer to his real self.

“I was in a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles with my producer, and one of our songs came on from the last album,” Styles told NPR about his inspiration for the song. “I was like, this is really strange music for a sushi restaurant. And then I was like, that would be a really fun album title, but then as the song started being made I kind of just set on ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant.’ ”