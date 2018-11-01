There are only a few celebrities that have everyone waiting to see what their Halloween costumes will be, and Heidi Klum is at the top of that list. Klum’s costumes are not just mere costumes, either. Whether she’s dressed as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video, or even the iconic green ogre we all know and love named Shrek, the model undergoes a complete physical change whenever she can in order to go all out with her Halloween looks with prosthetics, makeup, and props. Everyone wonders how Klum will top last year’s look, but somehow she always delivers. Sometimes she shows up to her own annual party, and is totally unrecognizable by the cavalcade of famous guests. Here, a look back at her wildest, wackiest, and weirdest Halloween costumes over the years.

Getty Images Heidi Klum dressed as a dominatrix at her own Halloween Party in Manhattan, October 31st, 2000.

Getty Images Heidi Klum as Lady Godiva at her annual Halloween Party on October 31st, 2001.

Getty Images Heidi Klum as an evil Betty Boop at Dolce & Gabbana’s Halloween Party at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on October 31, 2002.

Getty Images Heidi Klum as an armored golden goddess at her own Halloween party on October 31st, 2003.

Getty Images Heidi Klum, as a red haired vampire-witch hybrid, and Seal during Heidi Klum’s Fifth Annual Halloween Party at Marquee Presented by World Selects Beer at Marquee in New York City, New York, United States on October 31st, 2004.

Getty Images Heidi Klum dressed as a vampire attends Heidi Klum Halloween Party at Happy Valley on October 31, 2005 in New York.

Getty Images Heidi Klum as the Bible’s “Forbidden Fruit” during 7th Annual Heidi Klum Halloween Party on October 31st, 2006.

Getty Images Heidi Klum dressed as a cat attends Heidi Klum’s 8th Annual Halloween Party at The Green Door on October 31, 2007 in Los Angeles, CA.

Getty Images Heidi Klum as Kali, the Hindu goddess of of death, at her own party at 1 OAK N.Y.C. on October 31, 2008.

Getty Images Heidi Klum dressed as a crow attends Heidi Klum’s 10th annual Halloween Party at Voyeur on October 31, 2009 in West Hollywood, CA.

Getty Images Heidi Klum dressed as a purple Transformer attends the Heidi Klum Halloween Party presented by AOL and Absolut Vodka at Lavo on October 31, 2010 in New York City.

Getty Images Heidi Klum and Seal dressed as apes from The Planet of the Apes attend Heidi Klum’s 12th annual Halloween party at the PH-D Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown on October 31, 2011 in New York City.

Getty Images Heidi Klum gets fitted as Cleopatra for her 13th annual Halloween party at finale sponsored by HobNob Wines, Svedka Vodka And Smartwater on September 3, 2012 in New York City.

Getty Images Heidi Klum attends the 2013 Heidi Klum Halloween Party as an elderly woman at Marquee on October 31, 2013 in New York City.

Getty Images Heidi Klum dressed as a butterfly attends Heidi Klum’s 15th Annual Halloween Party at TAO Downtown on October 31, 2014 in New York City.

Getty Images Heidi Klum arrives dressed as Jessica Rabbit at her Halloween party at Lovo on October 31, 2015 in New York, New York.

Getty Images Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 18th annual Halloween Party as the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” presented by Party City at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge on October 31, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images Model Heidi Klum (3rd from Left) attends Heidi Klum’s 17th Annual Halloween party at Vandal as herself (with a few clones) on October 31, 2016 in New York City.

Getty Images Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo as Fiona from Shrek on October 31, 2018 in New York City.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's Annual Hallowe'en Party at Cathedrale as a creepy Alien on October 31, 2019 in New York City.

