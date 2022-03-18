These days, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are highly interconnected. Their kids are friends, they’re friends, and they’re starring in the upcoming blockbuster, The Lost City, together where they play potential lovers. But of course, their relationship had to start somewhere, and funny enough, it began years ago, during Tatum’s very first week in Hollywood.

At the time, Tatum was “still just a model” with credits like Abercrombie & Fitch and Armani to his name, and the late-talent manager, Chris Huvane, who was DJ-ing at the time, invited Tatum as his plus one to an event, which just so happened to be Bullock’s birthday party. “I think that was my first week in Hollywood,” Tatum told his costar during an interview with the New York Times. “You were the first celebrity person I met.”

Some time later and now the pair have another odd connection: their children’s mischievous natures. While Tatum and Bullock seemingly didn’t stay in close touch following Bullock’s birthday, they met again in the principal office of a preschool, when they were both called in for their daughters.

“Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage,” Bullock recalled. Cut to 2022 when the pair are side by side on screen, Bullock picking leeches off Tatum’s naked body. Unfortunately, this will be the last time we see this unlikely duo together for awhile, as Bullock recently announced she is taking a break from acting. Who knows, though, maybe an offer for a role in Magic Mike 3 will be just what Bullock needs to get back in front of the camera.