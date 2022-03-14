If you’re a Sandra Bullock fan, make sure you don’t miss the actress’ upcoming film The Lost City when it premieres later this month, or Bullet Train when it comes out in July, because that may be the last you see of her for awhile. The Oscar winner just announced she will be taking a break from acting, and even she doesn’t know how long the hiatus will last.

On Monday, Bullock told Entertainment Tonight she wants to be “in the place that makes me happiest,” which is at home, with her kids, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” she said. An actress like Bullock doesn’t half-ass a role, so for her, acting is a “24/7” job. But that doesn’t quite work when you want to go all in with your family as well, which is Bullock’s current desire. “I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family,” she said.

Because of that, Bullock is taking a step back and spending some time at home where she will be “servicing [her kids’] every need” and maintaining “their social calendar.”

Bullock is just the latest A-Lister to announce she’s taking a break. Aside from a quick contractually obligated appearance in an X-Men film, Jennifer Lawrence famously took a three-year hiatus before returning for Don’t Look Up last year. Renee Zellweger famously disappeared for a few years during which time she secretly studied international relations. Gwyneth Paltrow claims she’s all but officially retired from acting, and Cameron Diaz hasn’t made a movie since 2014.

Luckily, you can catch Bullock on the big screen a few more times before she bids us adieu. The actress’ upcoming comedy film, The Lost City, which also stars Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe comes out this week. Bullock will also have a role in the Brad Pitt-led Bullet Train, a part she took over after scheduling issues meant Lady Gaga had to pass. While only Bullock’s mouth was featured in the film’s first trailer, hopefully the movie will provide us with a little more Sandy before we have to say goodbye for the time being.