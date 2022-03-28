Their relationship hasn’t been much of a secret, but Euphoria co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike made their official red carpet debut as a couple Sunday Night at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the hottest post-awards fete in town. The pair walked arm-in-arm down the red carpet. Schafer, ever the in-the-know fashion girl, opted for a Rick Owens gown for the event. Fike, meanwhile, wore a sequined blazer atop a silk shirt with several buttons left undone. He also debuted a new shade of hair that can only be described as “Gwen Stefani at the 1998 MTV VMAs” blue for the event.

Although they play opposite sides of a love triangle on their hit HBO show, Schafer and Fike’s possible romance first caught the attention of the public earlier this years when they were caught out and about together. Since then, the pair has been spotted on each other’s Instagram stories, but it wasn’t until tonight that they made it “red carpet official,” as the saying goes.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

The pair do have a few things in common. Euphoria is each party’s first major acting job. Before joining the cast in season one, Schafer was known as a blue chip fashion model who walked the runways for labels like Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs, and Dior. Fike, meanwhile, was best known for his music career and his debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong, which released in 2020. He made his Euphoria debut in the second season as a new character vying for Zendaya-as-Rue’s attention, and has hinted that he expects to be back for season three. Whatever the case, this is likely not the last time we’ll see him by Schafer’s side.