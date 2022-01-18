Hunter Schafer Is a Punk Rock Princess in Rick Owens and Vera Wang

As a winter storm rages through the south and New York City gets its first snow of the year, over in Los Angeles, the ultra-short hemline trend continues to take flight. On Monday night, Hunter Schafer took a cue from Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner and bared her legs while stepping out for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Euphoria star topped off her embroidered tulle Vera Wang mini dress with another of 2022’s biggest trends: black leather, in the form of combat boots by Elvio Zanon and a cropped hooded jacket by Prada. (The house recently named Schafer, along with Tom Holland, its faces of spring 2022.) Cue up Something Corporate’s “Punk Rock Princess”: She very well could have been the school’s coolest alt girl on her way to prom.

The 23-year-old actor rounded out the look with a statement face mask by Rick Owens, which came complete with a long sheer panel. She tossed it over her shoulder like a scarf upon leaving the studio (and snacking on some to-go Nutella). Later that night, on Instagram, she shared a closeup of her thick black eyeliner and Jimmy Kimmel trucker hat.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC via Getty Images

Schafer went with a more traditional red mask when stepping out in L.A. the night earlier, though you’d be forgiven for not taking note. All eyes were instead on the fact that she was holding hands with Euphoria costar Dominic Fike. Neither Schafer, who plays Jules, nor Fike, who plays a newcomer named Elliott, have commented on rumors of an IRL relationship, but they’ve hinted that a love triangle involving Rue (Zendaya) could be coming up in season 2.

“I remember when [creator Sam Levinson] first kind of talked about the idea of this Elliot character, I wasn’t feeling it—as someone who ships ‘Rules’ to the bitter end,” Zendaya said in a joint interview earlier this month. “I think I was in a similar boat to Z when I first heard about this ‘Elliot boy,'” Schafer added. “But, you know, as we saw more of what it brought into the story and the script, it became a more interesting and exciting prospect, and once Dom came on board, he made it a lot of fun.”