Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons seem to be on a mission to catch the attention of Zendaya. Just four days after dropping a campaign starring her friend and Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer, the house is back with another starring none other than her Spider-Man costar and boyfriend, Tom Holland. The ads that dropped on Friday mark the first time the 25-year-old actor has become the face of a major fashion house, and his fans are absolutely loving it—mainly because the accompanying video finds him not only wearing spring 2022 Prada, but also taking it off.

Shot by David Sims, who also photographed the ads, the clip finds Holland unzipping a textured red leather biker jacket, unbuckling his belt, and unbuttoning the neck of his sweater. Once shirtless, he proceeds to put the clothes right back on. Simple enough, though the press release suggests there’s a deeper meaning to the 17 seconds of footage. “The power of acting is to draw on a well of personal experience to convey a mood, an emotion and feeling that, while fiction, borrows its fact from the performer’s own humanity,” it reads. Apparently what we’re watching is Holland “perform as ‘himself.’”

Photo by David Sims, courtesy of Prada

With any luck, Holland will soon have something else in common with Schafer: a role in Euphoria. “I have been petitioning [for a cameo] for a long time,” the actor said in a recent interview. “And it has not happened yet, and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit [Zendaya on set] for it at least 30 times.” Earlier this week, Sydney Sweeney (who plays Cassie) joined his campaign. “I really feel like we just need Spider-Man to come in and save the day,” she said. “East Highland [High School]’s fucked up.”