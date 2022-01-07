Ever since leaving her modeling career behind to make her acting debut as Jules in Euphoria, Hunter Schafer has essentially turned each red carpet she steps on into a runway. On the HBO series, the 23-year-old actor’s looks are all about what’s come to be known as “Euphoria makeup,” but in real life, it’s Schafer’s wardrobe that’s more likely to make you do a double take.
Our reaction to Schafer’s custom Prada ensemble at Euphoria’s season 2 premiere this January is the same Lorde expressed on her Instagram: “Jeeeesus this outfit.” Photo: Getty Images.
Schafer went all-out at the 2021 Met Gala, resurrecting a silvery 1999 Prada ensemble and putting Kanye West’s blue contact lenses at the event’s 2016 edition to shame. Photo by Theo Wargo via Getty Images