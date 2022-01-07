STYLE EVOLUTION

Hunter Schafer’s Best Red Carpet Looks

Ever since leaving her modeling career behind to make her acting debut as Jules in Euphoria, Hunter Schafer has essentially turned each red carpet she steps on into a runway. On the HBO series, the 23-year-old actor’s looks are all about what’s come to be known as “Euphoria makeup,” but in real life, it’s Schafer’s wardrobe that’s more likely to make you do a double take.

Hunter Schafer at the 2021 Met Gala
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images

2022: Euphoria Season 2 Premiere

Our reaction to Schafer’s custom Prada ensemble at Euphoria’s season 2 premiere this January is the same Lorde expressed on her Instagram: “Jeeeesus this outfit.” Photo: Getty Images.

2021: Met Gala

Schafer went all-out at the 2021 Met Gala, resurrecting a silvery 1999 Prada ensemble and putting Kanye West’s blue contact lenses at the event’s 2016 edition to shame. Photo by Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Tap

01 / 16 TAP