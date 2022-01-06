After quite the shutdown-exacerbated hiatus, our favorite chaotic high schoolers will finally be returning this Sunday in the premiere of Euphoria season two. Once again, our lives will be filled with Alexa Demie one liners, Zendaya’s prime acting, and Barbie Ferreira’s all around serves. But if you can’t wait until this weekend, here’s a little something to hold you over. While the current state of the pandemic unfortunately canceled a proper premiere for the upcoming season, the stylish Euphoria cast still found a way to glam up and gather safely. God forbid such great outfits go to waste. On Wednesday evening, HBO set up a little step and repeat, and unsurprisingly, looks were served.

Of course, Zendaya led the pack, showing up to the event in a vintage Valentino spring/summer 1992 black and white strapless dress, originally modeled by Linda Evangelista.

Linda Evangelista, to the right of Valentino, backstage at the spring/summer 1992 show. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

As we know, Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, love a theme moment, which has caused some fans to read into Zendaya’s look for the night. Many feel the stripes of the dress bring to mind old-school jail uniforms and she may be foreshadowing what’s to come for her character, Rue, this season. Combine that with her costar, Angus Cloud, who wore a bright orange suit from the Versace spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection, and it seems like there is definitely a prison theme going on.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Perpetual cool girl, Hunter Schafer, meanwhile, showed up in a structured burgundy custom Prada dress with a nude undershirt and collar. Season two newcomer, Dominic Fike, also hit the “red carpet” in a more eclectic look, posing with his costars in a black brocade Saint Laurent jacket and ruffled undershirt. He finished off the ensemble with a rose brooch and his pastel green-dyed hair.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Their costar, Sydney Sweeney, went for a very different look for the premiere, showing up in a white custom Miu Miu two piece with matching gloves, covered in floral appliques. Sweeney upped the glam of the ensemble with her beauty choices, blowing out her long blonde hair and pairing it with a more mod-inspired makeup look.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The custom ensembles didn’t stop with Sweeney, however. Alexa Demie, called upon Demna for her all-black Balenciaga ensemble, made up of a sequined strapless dress and the brands ubiquitous pantashoes.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maude Apatow, meanwhile, also went black and sparkly, pairing her modern sheer, crystalized dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello with a feather trim with a more classic finger-waved bob and a bold red lip. Jacob Elordi rounded out the cast and kept things extremely simple in a Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane black suit and white button down. At least the man knows when to let the real style stars shine.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unfortunately, it seems that many of the show’s stars, including Barbie Ferreira and Storm Reid, were absent from the semi-premiere, most likely because of the current surge concerns. Luckily, it won’t be too long until they are all back on our screens serving glittering makeup looks every single week.