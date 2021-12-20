In the first shot of the latest trailer for Euphoria season two, Rue, played by Zendaya, walks into a narcotics anonymous meeting, wheeling a suitcase behind her. “So Rue, the $64,000 question is, what’s in the suitcase?” Colman Domingo’s Ali asks.

By the end of the trailer, we get the answer: a whole lot of drugs. What got Rue to the point of seemingly becoming an all-out drug dealer is unclear, and it looks like season two of the hit show is going to take us on that journey.

According to HBO, the new slate of episodes will take place “amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland,” as “17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.” All of that is obvious in the two-minute and forty-second trailer, which shows Rue as she continues to struggle with addiction, meets a new friend in a character played by singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, and violently fights with her mother. Meanwhile, the world of East Highland continues to spin on as the rest of the ensemble cast engages in their usual antics. Alexa Demie’s Maddy delivers more highly quotable lines (“Bitch, you better be joking”), Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, struggles with his relationships, and sexuality, and Hunter Schafer’s Jules is back in town and back in Rue’s life.

On top of the expected themes of love, addiction, and friendship, there seems to be some wildcard moments, most notable is what looks to be a boxer-themed musical featuring dozens of shirtless men. It’s fairly out of place in a trailer filled with otherwise intense and dramatic clips, but we will have to wait and see how that comes into play when the show returns to HBO on January 9th.