Zendaya and Law Roach did not beat around the bush when it came to the actress’ look for the Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles premiere and maybe that’s a good thing. Considering how many blockbuster movies Zendaya stared in this year, it can be easy to forget which one she’s promoting at any minute. On Monday night, though, there was no doubting Zendaya’s intention when she stepped out in a custom Valentino Haute Couture dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli, turning herself into the true hero of the event.

The low-cut, high-slit, sheer gown was embroidered with a spiderweb motif, wrapping around the actress’ whole body. Roach and Zendaya finished off the look with a matching mask, Christian Louboutin heels, and Bulgari jewels.

Some are pointing out the similarity of the dress to a John Galliano spring 1997 piece, with @2mayaz on Twitter saying Piccioli was actually inspired by Galliano. Both pieces are covered with a similar spiderweb embroidery, though the e version has a more vintage, ‘20s-inspired shape.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zendaya was joined on the red carpet by Spidey himself, Tom Holland. Also dressed by Roach, the actor wore a double-breasted custom Prada suit with his own Louboutin shoes for the occasion.

Roach told W in November that the Spider-Man press tour would be “a little more playful” than their previous, highly successful Dune run and so far, he isn’t disappointing. Last month, Zendaya wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli which referenced one of the movie’s villains, Dr. Octopus, and just like week she was dripping in diamonds in an Alexander McQueen suit that also invoked webs. It seems like Roach and Zendaya have nabbed every spider-themed look from the fashion archives, and they have our attention. Now, we will just have to wait and see what they pull out next.