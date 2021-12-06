The next Spider-Man press tour is official underway, and the movie’s stars, Zendaya and Tom Holland, kicked it off with a bang with they walked the red carpet on Sunday night for a photo call in London. The costars served their own respective looks and kept fans guessing about their relationship status. So, safe to say it was a successful night.

Law Roach, who claims both costars as clients, put Holland in a simpler look—a white button down, black pants, and a black leather jacket, all from Celine. It’s possible this streamlined outfit was created in order to compliment and push the focus onto Zendaya who stole the show last night. The actress wore a look from Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2022, a gray, oversized double-breasted blazer with a chandelier-like motif of jewels dripping from the shoulders. On the bottom, Zendaya wore black, sheer jewel-encrusted boots that matched the design of the jacket. Roach finished off the look with a pair of spiderweb earrings, playing off the movie they’re promoting and turning the design of the outfit from a romantic dripping of crystals to a sort of eery, glam spider’s nest.

Zendaya and Holland stuck by each other throughout the night as they walked the red carpet, stealing glances back in forth as the cameras flashed. This display added more fuel to the rumors that the costars are, in fact, dating. Back in July, photos emerged of the pair kissing in a car, seemingly confirming their relationship. Holland recently spoke about the incident during an interview with GQ. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.” While this quote definitely elicited sympathy for the maybe-couple, it also added fuel to the relationship rumor fire considering both Holland and Zendaya’s heavy use of the “l-word” in the interview.

Luckily, this is most likely just the beginning of Zendaya and Holland’s time together as they continue to promote their third Spider-Man film. Expect more maybe-couple moments, interview quotes, and, of course, red carpet moments.

