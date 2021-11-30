It is quite possible Zendaya and Law Roach do not sleep. The actress-stylist duo are coming off an exciting few months which included the press tour for Dune, the film festival circuit, and culminated in Zendaya receiving the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDA Awards—the youngest person to ever do so. But now is no time for the pair to take a break. Up next, Zendaya will be hitting the red carpet once again for the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour, but they aren’t even waiting for that to begin in order to start turning looks.

On Monday night, Zendaya stepped out in a gorgeous vintage piece, complete with a reference to her upcoming movie. The actress attended the 2021 Ballon D'Or France Football Award Ceremony in a Roberto Cavalli autumn/winter 2000 gown, a sleek, form-fitting black dress with a surprise on the back: an intricate metal spine climbing up her back, ending with the golden skulls of two raptor-like creatures at her shoulder blades. Zendaya showed off the dress—which was re-edited by Cavalli’s current creative director Fausto Puglisi—posing with her back to the camera while on the red carpet.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

But the allure of the dress doesn’t even end there. After photos were published of Zendaya in the gown, one Instagram fan account noticed the similarities between the dress and Alfred Molina’s character in Spider-Man as he also has spine-like extremities emanating from his back. "Zendaya as Dr. Octopus but make it fashion,” the Instagram account captioned a side-by-side. Well, apparently, Zendaya had the same idea. She reposted the comparison on her Instagram story, writing, “we love a reference.”

Instagram/@zendaya

Marc Piasecki/WireImage