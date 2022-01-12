Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Step Out in Matching Black Leather

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are here to remind you that The Matrix: Resurrections is at long last in theaters. Both models both channeled Neo when stepping out on Tuesday night, which saw them celebrate their close friend Fai Khadra’s eyewear collab with Oliver Peoples at a dinner atop a helipad in Los Angeles. Bieber was particularly committed to the vibe: The 25-year-old covered up in head-to-toe black leather, wearing a Magda Butrym coat that nearly stretched down to her Saint Laurent heels. She stuck with the material underneath, pairing pants by The Attico with a vintage ruched top that dates back to Tom Ford’s Gucci era. As for her nighttime sunglasses, they were naturally by Fai Khadra x Oliver Peoples.

Typically, it’s Bieber who’s sporting the shortest of hemlines; she’s even been known to forgo pants everywhere from the office to the streets of New York City. On Tuesday, though, Jenner picked up the mantle by going with a black leather miniskirt that barely skimmed her thighs. (Dua Lipa would no doubt approve.) The material carried over to her bag and knee-high boots, though Jenner changed things up on top with a camel sweater vest that we don’t expect to be seeing Neo in anytime soon. Short as her skirt may have been, it was undoubtedly less of a statement look than her recent controversial choice of cutout dress.

Hailey Bieber at the Fai Khadra x Oliver Peoples cocktail dinner party on January 11, 2022. Photo by Zack Whitford via BFA

Kendall Jenner at the Fai Khadra x Oliver Peoples cocktail dinner party on January 11, 2022. Photo by Zack Whitford via BFA

If you want to join the Kendall and Hailey gang, you better start looking around for some black leather. Haze, Khadra’s sister and one half of the DJ duo Simi & Haze, went with a similar look, as did the musician Steve Lacy.

Fai and Haze Khadra at the Fai Khadra x Oliver Peoples cocktail dinner party on January 11, 2022. Photo by Zack Whitford via BFA