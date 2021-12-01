The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami is home to some of the most talked-about exhibitions of the moment, so it’s only natural (being that it’s “Art Week”) that they would host not just one, but a whole series of parties to toast the artists whose work adorns their walls.

On Monday, November 29th, an intimate group gathered on the roof of Soho House Miami Beach for a dinner honoring Jadé Fadojutimi, the 28-year-old British artist whose colorful abstract paintings are garnering attention from museum curators around the world. Fadojutimi, wearing the hell out of a red velvet Gucci suit, mingled with W editor in chief Sara Moonves, model and investor Karlie Kloss and ICA director Alex Gartenfeld and Lucrezia Buccellati, co-creative director for her family’s eponymous jewelry house. Guests lounged on cozy couches sipping Tanqueray gin cocktails and tucking into plates of Mediterranean fare—all of it refreshingly casual and fuss-free, a welcome way to start a week of glitzy chaos.

That same evening, hundreds of visitors filled the ICA’s galleries and sculpture garden to see work by Fadojutimi, Hugh Hayden, Betye Saar, Ellen Lesperance, Shuvinai Ashoona and more. In the group show on the ground floor, guests lingered in front of a large-scale, intimate canvas by Louis Fratino; in the garden, they were met with multiple cocktail bars and a monumental Allora & Calzadilla work that featured half of a backhoe fused with a block of granite—the latter provided a bit of playful contrast to the Lamborghini sports car parked in one corner of the space.

On Tuesday the 30th, a VIP group arrived at the museum for another round of gallery-wandering, cocktails and bites of lo mein, for an event hosted by the ICA and W and presented by Chrome Hearts. Some guests even let loose with a few dance moves in front of the DJ booth, while others kicked up their heels on low-slung lounges and whispered about what they’d seen at the Art Basel preview earlier that day.

On Friday, yet another group will fill the space for a special edition of the museum’s “First Fridays” celebration, which opens the galleries and sculpture garden to the public. They’ll be treated to live performances by the rapper-producer Galcher Lustwerk, the producer and artist Hiro Kone, and a DJ set by Miho Hatori.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Buccellati, Diageo (Tanqueray), Lamborghini, Guerlain, Intimissimi.

DJ Jack Benmeleh spun for the crowd at the ICA sculpture garden on Monday evening. Photograph by Rowben Lantion/BFA.com

Artists Hugh Hayden and Jadé Fadojutimi at the ICA on Tuesday night. Photograph by Rowben Lantion/BFA.com.

Lucrezia Buccellati attended the intimate gathering at Soho House on Monday evening. Photograph by Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

The ICA sculpture garden featured a Tanqueray bar with specialty cocktails on both evenings. Photograph by Rowben Lantion/BFA.com

W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves on Tuesday evening. Photograph by Rowben Lantion/BFA.com.

Guerlain parfums on display on Monday. Photograph by Rowben Lantion/BFA.com

Karlie Kloss and Selby Drummond at the ICA on Tuesday evening. Photograph by Rowben Lantion/BFA.com.

Models Paris Brosnan and Fernando Casablancas on Tuesday. Photograph by Rowben Lantion/BFA.com.