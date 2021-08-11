The second teaser for the next installment of the American Crime Story series was released today—and from the looks of it, Impeachment is shaping up to be a drama-filled thrill ride following the true story behind Monica Lewinsky and former President Bill Clinton’s 1995 relationship.

The clip centers Beanie Feldstein in the role of Lewinsky and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, a White House employee who worked in the Pentagon under Clinton’s administration. Tripp became a close confidant to Lewinsky, who also worked at the White House as an intern. Lewinsky revealed to Tripp that she had engaged in physical relations with President Clinton, and Tripp began to secretly record phone conversations with Lewinsky while encouraging the intern, who was 22 years old at the time, to document her relationship with the president. The teaser appears to tell the story of these conversations, as the disembodied voices of Paulson and Feldstein play over a track of pulse-raising strings. “I’m in love with him,” Feldstein can be heard saying. “The blue dress—It would be smart to keep that, uncleaned, in your possession,” Paulson replies, in reference to the infamous Gap dress Lewinsky wore during one of her sexual exchanges with Clinton, who is played in the series by Clive Owen. All the while, Feldstein and Tripp approach each other—walking down a long hallway, and eventually meeting for an intense stare-down.

Audiences received their first taste of Impeachment just six days ago, when FX dropped a trailer featuring Feldstein as Lewinsky, heading to Clinton’s office. In the clip, Feldstein holds paperwork in a manila folder; it turns out to be a disguise for a box containing the notorious silk tie that Lewinsky gifted to Clinton during their relationship. A secretary announces her arrival, and the Oval Office door swings open, revealing President Clinton alone, and slowly turning toward her from his spot at the Resolute Desk.

Watch the clip below, and tune in to American Crime Story: Impeachment on FX September 7.