Inside the Academy Museum Gala 2026: Everything You Didn’t See on the Red Carpet

The Academy Museum Gala has become best known for its ultra-glamorous red carpet, with many stars arriving in designs fresh off the Fashion Month runways. But some of the night’s best moments happen once everyone is inside. At Saturday evening’s star-studded celebration in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift capped off the festivities with a special performance of her hits, including “Blank Space,” before catching up with Sabrina Carpenter, Joey King, and Cara Delevingne. After skipping a formal red-carpet debut as a couple, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi cozied up together at their table. Elsewhere, Hollywood’s biggest names mingled over dinner, posed for candid photos, and let loose away from the scrum of photographers and cell phones.
The sixth annual gala, presented in partnership with Rolex, also honored three figures in film: Sigourney Weaver presented Charlize Theron with the Icon Award; Robert Rodriguez presented John Carpenter with the Luminary Award; and Judd Apatow joined Tom Ford to present Colman Domingo with the Vantage Award. The evening raised more than $14 million in support of the Academy Museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programs.
Here, a look inside the “Met Gala of the West.”
Alexa Demie and Hailey Bieber
Dakota Fanning, Taylor Swift, and Elle Fanning
Rosé and Connor Storrie
Demi Moore and Charlize Theron
Inde Navarrette and Hailey Bieber
Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter
Romain Gavras and Emily Ratajkowski
Jessica Lange and John Waters
Greta Lee, Taylor Swift and Colman Domingo
Kristen Wiig and Kim Kardashian
Tracee Ellis Ross, Charles Melton , and Sarah Pidgeon
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn
Alexander Skarsgård, Hunter Schafer, Colman Domingo, and Tom Ford
Adria Arjona and Mikey Madison
Sigourney Weaver and Charlize Theron
Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter
Joey King and Amanda Seyfried
Javier Ambrossi, Pamela Anderson, Jessica Lange, and Javier Calvo
Teyana Taylor and Eli Roth
Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette and Curry Barker