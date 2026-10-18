CULTURE

Inside the Academy Museum Gala 2026: Everything You Didn’t See on the Red Carpet

Kendall and Jacob, Sabrina and Taylor, the Fannings! The sixth annual gala was for friends, family—and lovers.

by W Staff
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi att...
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The Academy Museum Gala has become best known for its ultra-glamorous red carpet, with many stars arriving in designs fresh off the Fashion Month runways. But some of the night’s best moments happen once everyone is inside. At Saturday evening’s star-studded celebration in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift capped off the festivities with a special performance of her hits, including “Blank Space,” before catching up with Sabrina Carpenter, Joey King, and Cara Delevingne. After skipping a formal red-carpet debut as a couple, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi cozied up together at their table. Elsewhere, Hollywood’s biggest names mingled over dinner, posed for candid photos, and let loose away from the scrum of photographers and cell phones.

The sixth annual gala, presented in partnership with Rolex, also honored three figures in film: Sigourney Weaver presented Charlize Theron with the Icon Award; Robert Rodriguez presented John Carpenter with the Luminary Award; and Judd Apatow joined Tom Ford to present Colman Domingo with the Vantage Award. The evening raised more than $14 million in support of the Academy Museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programs.

Here, a look inside the “Met Gala of the West.”

Alexa Demie and Hailey Bieber

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Dakota Fanning, Taylor Swift, and Elle Fanning

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Rosé and Connor Storrie

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Demi Moore and Charlize Theron

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Inde Navarrette and Hailey Bieber

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Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

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Romain Gavras and Emily Ratajkowski

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Jessica Lange and John Waters

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Greta Lee, Taylor Swift and Colman Domingo

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Kristen Wiig and Kim Kardashian

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Tracee Ellis Ross, Charles Melton , and Sarah Pidgeon

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Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

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Alexander Skarsgård, Hunter Schafer, Colman Domingo, and Tom Ford

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Adria Arjona and Mikey Madison

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Sigourney Weaver and Charlize Theron

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Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

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Joey King and Amanda Seyfried

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Javier Ambrossi, Pamela Anderson, Jessica Lange, and Javier Calvo

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Teyana Taylor and Eli Roth

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Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette and Curry Barker

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Sarah Paulson and Taylor Swift

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Mikey Madison and Wunmi Mosaku

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Taylor Swift, Ellen Pompeo, and Yara Shahidi

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Inde Navarrette and Eva Longoria

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Mia Goth and Cailee Spaeny

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A$AP Rocky, Rhea Seehorn, and Mark Hamill

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Ella Rubin and Isabel May

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Josephine Reitman and Mckenna Grace

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Alexander Skarsgård and Elizabeth Debicki

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