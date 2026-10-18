Inside the Academy Museum Gala 2026: Everything You Didn’t See on the Red Carpet

The Academy Museum Gala has become best known for its ultra-glamorous red carpet, with many stars arriving in designs fresh off the Fashion Month runways. But some of the night’s best moments happen once everyone is inside. At Saturday evening’s star-studded celebration in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift capped off the festivities with a special performance of her hits, including “Blank Space,” before catching up with Sabrina Carpenter, Joey King, and Cara Delevingne. After skipping a formal red-carpet debut as a couple, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi cozied up together at their table. Elsewhere, Hollywood’s biggest names mingled over dinner, posed for candid photos, and let loose away from the scrum of photographers and cell phones.

The sixth annual gala, presented in partnership with Rolex, also honored three figures in film: Sigourney Weaver presented Charlize Theron with the Icon Award; Robert Rodriguez presented John Carpenter with the Luminary Award; and Judd Apatow joined Tom Ford to present Colman Domingo with the Vantage Award. The evening raised more than $14 million in support of the Academy Museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programs.

Here, a look inside the “Met Gala of the West.”

Alexa Demie and Hailey Bieber Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning, Taylor Swift, and Elle Fanning Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rosé and Connor Storrie Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Demi Moore and Charlize Theron Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Inde Navarrette and Hailey Bieber Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Romain Gavras and Emily Ratajkowski Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Lange and John Waters Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Greta Lee, Taylor Swift and Colman Domingo Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig and Kim Kardashian Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross, Charles Melton , and Sarah Pidgeon Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård, Hunter Schafer, Colman Domingo, and Tom Ford Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adria Arjona and Mikey Madison Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver and Charlize Theron Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joey King and Amanda Seyfried Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Javier Ambrossi, Pamela Anderson, Jessica Lange, and Javier Calvo Presley Ann Slack/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor and Eli Roth Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette and Curry Barker Presley Ann Slack/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson and Taylor Swift Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mikey Madison and Wunmi Mosaku Presley Ann Slack/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ellen Pompeo, and Yara Shahidi Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Inde Navarrette and Eva Longoria Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mia Goth and Cailee Spaeny Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky, Rhea Seehorn, and Mark Hamill Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ella Rubin and Isabel May Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Josephine Reitman and Mckenna Grace Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images