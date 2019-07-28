STYLE EVOLUTION

Jackie Kennedy Through the Years: A Look Back at the Original White House Style Icon

Jackie Kennedy was a certified style icon even before she officially took on the role of First Lady, inspiring countless copycats and setting major trends every time she stepped out in a new monochromatic ensemble, Chanel suit, or pillbox hat. But her reign as Queen of Camelot was just the beginning for Jackie O, as she became known after her marriage to Aristotle Onassis in 1968. Naturally, the former first lady ushered in her new era with a new look, this one centered around billowy maxi dresses and menswear-inspired suits. And, of course, she debuted a new signature accessory: oversized sunglasses. In the later 70s, widowed once again, Jackie put the focus on her career as a book editor, and adopted a businesswoman-about-town style to match. It was hard not to laugh when former President Donald Trump insisted his wife Melania had managed to surpass Jackie’s status as White House style icon. See for yourself with a look back at how she made her mark on fashion and influenced generations of women to come.

1953
Photo via Getty Images

Before she was a Kennedy, she was Jacqueline Bouvier. Here, the future First Lady shielded herself from the sun at the Kennedy compound with a floppy straw hat.

1953
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie’s silk taffeta wedding gown should have been a moment for Ann Lowe. Instead, Jackie failed to credit the Black couturier, who lost out on about $21,000 when a pipe burst in her atelier in the week leading up to the wedding, destroying the soon-to-be First Lady’s gown and nine of the ones she’d made for the bridesmaids.

1960
Photo via Getty Images

Kennedy looked cozy in a formal pajama-style ensemble on an evening out in New York City.

1961
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie packed a matching signature pillbox with a red wool suit for her 1961 visit to Canada.

1961
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie slicked her hair back while on a getaway to West Palm Beach, Florida with her husband.

1962
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie dressed up her apricot dress with her signature pearls and gloves on a visit to India.

1962
Photo by Bettman via Getty Images

Jackie made a statement in a matching leopard-print ensemble while attending mass with her husband.

1962
Photo via Getty Images

Vacation in Capri offered Jackie a chance to get casual (and not have to deal with doing her hair).

1963

Jackie took things up a notch with a strapless lavender evening gown and elbow-length gloves at the National Gallery of Art.

1965
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie was all glamour in a fur ruff and matching evening gloves on a night out at the theater.

1966
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie was in full ‘60s mode when she arrived in Seville for a 1967 tour of Spain.

1967
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie met the Cambodian royals while swathed in a teal one-shoulder dress.

1961
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie proved she had more than pillbox hats in her collection by wearing a checked high cloche in 1961.

1962
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie’s monochromatic white outfits became synonymous with the First Lady during her Camelot days.

1962

Jackie’s leopard-print coat resurfaced, this time sans matching hat, when she showcased her airport style at LaGuardia.

1967
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie added some personality to the floor-length pale green dress she wore to the Metropolitan Opera with an ornate chunky belt.

1968
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie kept it casual in a knit sweater while touring the island of Madouri, once home to the famed Greek poet Aristotelis Valaoritis.

1969
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie looked windswept on a December afternoon in 1969 in a casual black turtleneck.

1970
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie was unmissable in a frilly red gown while visiting La Cote Basque.

1970
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie O looked like the epitome of equestrian chic at the 17th Annual Horse Show.

1970
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie was in her statement belt era when she headed to the Alvin Theater in a cocktail dress with geometric inserts.

1970
Photo by Ron Galella via Getty Images

Jackie went with a metallic statement belt for a day of shopping while on vacation with her family in Capri, Italy.

1971
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie had a menswear moment, accented with a slim red scarf, while out with her children in 1971.

1971
Photo by Ron Gallela via Getty Images

Kennedy channeled a chic Upper East Sider while out for a stroll with her daughter Caroline in New York City.

1973
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie shone in vibrant yellow while attending yet another performance at the Metropolitan Opera House.

1974
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie soon returned to the Metropolitan Opera House for a night of ballet in a ‘70s-style printed maxi dress.

1974
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie kept it simple and modest in this high-necked green cocktail dress.

1976
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie donned her iconic oversized glasses while passing through Heathrow Airport.

1976
Photo by Ron Galella via Getty Images

The sunglasses resurfaced at the Robert F. Kennedy pro-celebrity tournament that same year.

1978
Photo by Allan Tannenbaum via Getty Images

Jackie shimmered at the opening of a dance photography exhibition at the International Center of Photography in New York City.

1979
Photo by Ron Galella via Getty Images

Jackie let her sleeves out at John F. Kennedy Jr.’s graduation from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachus

1981
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie wore another pair of oversized sunglasses on an afternoon spent at the cinema in 1981.

1986
Photo via Getty Images

The dress Jackie wore to a gala at the New York Public Library in 1986 managed to combine disco vibes with formal.

1986
Photo via Getty Images

Jackie attended her daughter Caroline’s wedding in a mix of white and mint green.

1989

Jackie again proved her love of radiant dandelion yellow, this time in sequins, on an evening out in New York.