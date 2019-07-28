Jackie Kennedy was a certified style icon even before she officially took on the role of First Lady, inspiring countless copycats and setting major trends every time she stepped out in a new monochromatic ensemble, Chanel suit, or pillbox hat. But her reign as Queen of Camelot was just the beginning for Jackie O, as she became known after her marriage to Aristotle Onassis in 1968. Naturally, the former first lady ushered in her new era with a new look, this one centered around billowy maxi dresses and menswear-inspired suits. And, of course, she debuted a new signature accessory: oversized sunglasses. In the later 70s, widowed once again, Jackie put the focus on her career as a book editor, and adopted a businesswoman-about-town style to match. It was hard not to laugh when former President Donald Trump insisted his wife Melania had managed to surpass Jackie’s status as White House style icon. See for yourself with a look back at how she made her mark on fashion and influenced generations of women to come.

1953 Photo via Getty Images Before she was a Kennedy, she was Jacqueline Bouvier. Here, the future First Lady shielded herself from the sun at the Kennedy compound with a floppy straw hat.

1953 Photo via Getty Images Jackie’s silk taffeta wedding gown should have been a moment for Ann Lowe. Instead, Jackie failed to credit the Black couturier, who lost out on about $21,000 when a pipe burst in her atelier in the week leading up to the wedding, destroying the soon-to-be First Lady’s gown and nine of the ones she’d made for the bridesmaids.

1960 Photo via Getty Images Kennedy looked cozy in a formal pajama-style ensemble on an evening out in New York City.

1961 Photo via Getty Images Jackie packed a matching signature pillbox with a red wool suit for her 1961 visit to Canada.

1961 Photo via Getty Images Jackie slicked her hair back while on a getaway to West Palm Beach, Florida with her husband.

1962 Photo via Getty Images Jackie dressed up her apricot dress with her signature pearls and gloves on a visit to India.

1962 Photo by Bettman via Getty Images Jackie made a statement in a matching leopard-print ensemble while attending mass with her husband.

1962 Photo via Getty Images Vacation in Capri offered Jackie a chance to get casual (and not have to deal with doing her hair).

1963 Jackie took things up a notch with a strapless lavender evening gown and elbow-length gloves at the National Gallery of Art.

1965 Photo via Getty Images Jackie was all glamour in a fur ruff and matching evening gloves on a night out at the theater.

1966 Photo via Getty Images Jackie was in full ‘60s mode when she arrived in Seville for a 1967 tour of Spain.

1967 Photo via Getty Images Jackie met the Cambodian royals while swathed in a teal one-shoulder dress.

1961 Photo via Getty Images Jackie proved she had more than pillbox hats in her collection by wearing a checked high cloche in 1961.

1962 Photo via Getty Images Jackie’s monochromatic white outfits became synonymous with the First Lady during her Camelot days.

1962 Jackie’s leopard-print coat resurfaced, this time sans matching hat, when she showcased her airport style at LaGuardia.

1967 Photo via Getty Images Jackie added some personality to the floor-length pale green dress she wore to the Metropolitan Opera with an ornate chunky belt.

1968 Photo via Getty Images Jackie kept it casual in a knit sweater while touring the island of Madouri, once home to the famed Greek poet Aristotelis Valaoritis.

1969 Photo via Getty Images Jackie looked windswept on a December afternoon in 1969 in a casual black turtleneck.

1970 Photo via Getty Images Jackie was unmissable in a frilly red gown while visiting La Cote Basque.

1970 Photo via Getty Images Jackie O looked like the epitome of equestrian chic at the 17th Annual Horse Show.

1970 Photo via Getty Images Jackie was in her statement belt era when she headed to the Alvin Theater in a cocktail dress with geometric inserts.

1970 Photo by Ron Galella via Getty Images Jackie went with a metallic statement belt for a day of shopping while on vacation with her family in Capri, Italy.

1971 Photo via Getty Images Jackie had a menswear moment, accented with a slim red scarf, while out with her children in 1971.

1971 Photo by Ron Gallela via Getty Images Kennedy channeled a chic Upper East Sider while out for a stroll with her daughter Caroline in New York City.

1973 Photo via Getty Images Jackie shone in vibrant yellow while attending yet another performance at the Metropolitan Opera House.

1974 Photo via Getty Images Jackie soon returned to the Metropolitan Opera House for a night of ballet in a ‘70s-style printed maxi dress.

1974 Photo via Getty Images Jackie kept it simple and modest in this high-necked green cocktail dress.

1976 Photo via Getty Images Jackie donned her iconic oversized glasses while passing through Heathrow Airport.

1976 Photo by Ron Galella via Getty Images The sunglasses resurfaced at the Robert F. Kennedy pro-celebrity tournament that same year.

1978 Photo by Allan Tannenbaum via Getty Images Jackie shimmered at the opening of a dance photography exhibition at the International Center of Photography in New York City.

1979 Photo by Ron Galella via Getty Images Jackie let her sleeves out at John F. Kennedy Jr.’s graduation from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachus

1981 Photo via Getty Images Jackie wore another pair of oversized sunglasses on an afternoon spent at the cinema in 1981.

1986 Photo via Getty Images The dress Jackie wore to a gala at the New York Public Library in 1986 managed to combine disco vibes with formal.

1986 Photo via Getty Images Jackie attended her daughter Caroline’s wedding in a mix of white and mint green.