Jake Gyllenhaal and model Jeanne Cadieu finally made things quite official last night when they hit the red carpet together after almost three years of dating. The pair joined Jake’s sister, Maggie, and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, at the New York Film Festival premiere of Maggie’s upcoming film, The Lost Daughter.

Gyllenhaal, 40, and Cadieu, 25, were initially linked together in December 2018 after being spotted walking arm-in-arm through Paris. Since then, they have remained very private about their relationship, walking separately at every red carpet they simultaneously attended, including last weekend’s Tonys. Finally, though, the two have come together in support of Jake’s sister and the foursome looked to have a great time on the red carpet. At one point, Maggie even wrapped the couple in a sweet embrace, seemingly confirming the big sister’s approval of Cadieu.

After wearing a pink suit to the Tonys last weekend, Jake continued playing with color, opting for a dark green velvet Bottega Veneta suit on Wednesday night. The look seemed extra-luxe next to his sister, who wore a blue velvet Fendi jumpsuit. Cadieu, meanwhile, kept things simple in a cream mock-turtleneck dress with square-toed boots.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images