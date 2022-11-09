Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Was Trying to Get Pregnant for Years

There was a time when you couldn’t go to a grocery store or pharmacy without seeing shelves of tabloids promoting conjecture regarding Jennifer Aniston’s relationships and family planning status. Is she pregnant? Why isn’t she pregnant? Why won’t she give Brad Pitt children? The headlines were inescapable. Now, years later, and the actress is opening up about what it was like to face those rumors everyday, revealing that throughout a lot of that time, she was actually trying to have a kid, but she couldn’t.

“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Aniston told Allure. “It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today.” At this point, it seems that Aniston is officially done. “The ship has sailed,” she said.

Despite everything she went through, Aniston said she has “zero regrets” and actually feels some relief now. “There is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

There was a time when the narrative was that Pitt left Aniston because she wouldn’t give him kids, that she was selfish, and cared more about her career than having a family. Aniston called those stories “absolute lies” (not that it would be a problem if she had decided she didn’t want to be a mother).

While this is the first time Aniston has admitted that she wanted to, tried, and couldn’t have children, it’s not the first time she has addressed the rumors. Back in 2016, the actress penned an op-ed in the Huffington Post about the media’s obsession with her reproduction. “We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete,” she said. “We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.”

As for if Aniston sees herself getting married again, she admitted that while she doesn’t “have any interest,” she will “never say never.” Publicly, the actress has been single since her split from Justin Theroux in 2017. “I’d love a relationship,” she said. “Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”