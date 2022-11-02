A lot has happened in the years since Jennifer Lawrence withdrew from the white hot spotlight of Hunger Games stardom. She married her husband Cooke Maroney and they welcomed their first child, all understable things an actress on hiatus might do. What has never been explained was her well-documented visit to west village gay bar Pieces in 2019, a moment that’s become legendary amongst both New York and Twitter’s gay communities.

But now we finally have an explanation.

In a new profile in the New York Times, Lawrence says she convinced her pal Adele to go on the excursion after having a lot of fun on low key dive bar dates with Maroney. Both the Oscar and Grammy winners were mega-famous and constantly being bombarded by press and fans when they stepped out the door. Lawrence had been getting braver and braver sans bodyguards and wanted to show the musical icon that the world is actually safe and chill. Instead of going to a VIP concert section, she asked Adele to Pieces.

“Are there people there?” Adele asked via text.

“Yes, there’s people everywhere,” Lawrence replied.

There sure were:

Lawrence and Adele were filmed and photographed dancing, playing a drinking game, and ending up in a minor wrestling match on the floor. And they came away relatively unscathed. That kind of group activity has become very important to Lawrence, who says she felt like she was often cast more as a movie star than a character in most films by then.

“I don’t know how I can act when I feel cut off from normal human interaction,” she said.

She also admitted one of her lowest movie moments, saying she realized some of her role choices were enticing people to the wrong stuff.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here,” Lawrence explained. “Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?’”

The worst example was something Adele warned her off of doing, the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers she starred in with Chris Pratt, another actor people were souring on at the time.

“Adele told me not to do it!” Lawrence said. “She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”

It really seems like these two are good for each other.

