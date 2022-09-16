Jennifer Lawrence is Feuding with a Real Housewife

Jennifer Lawrence received an invitation to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but despite being a known Bravo superfan, this is one request she will likely turn down. RHOBH star Erika Jayne welcomed Lawrence to “come on down and mix it up with the cast,” but given the circumstances, it seems a bit more like a threat than a friendly invite.

Let’s rewind a little. This feud between Jayne and Lawrence began at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the actress is promoting her upcoming film, Causeway. There, Lawrence was asked by Variety about the latest season of RHOBH, which she admitted isn’t great at the moment. “My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika is evil,” she said, without mincing words. “I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.” Lawrence continued discussing her opinions on the franchise, while her other costars held back. “Don’t drag me into this,” Brian Tyree Henry said when Lawrence asked for his opinion. “I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming for me.”

Smart move, Brian, because that’s exactly what’s happening now. On Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Andy Cohen asked Jayne what she thought of Lawrence’s comments. "Well, you know, it's easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” she said, suggesting that Lawrence come on the show. “I'm sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well.”

Honestly, I think many people would love for that to happen, including Lawrence, who can no doubt hold her own among the Housewives. Besides, if the season is boring, what better way to mix it up that to throw JLaw into the mix? Unfortunately, Lawrence will likely decline this fairly hostile invitation, but hey, there’s always RHONY.