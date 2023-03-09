The raunchy romantic comedy is alive and well, as evidenced by the first trailer for No Hard Feelings, which stars Jennifer Lawrence as a desperate woman hired by two helicopter parents to help their awkward 19-year-old son lose his virginity before college.

The trailer opens with Lawrence’s character, Maddie, on a mission to save her childhood home from being taken from the bank after a series of silly but unfortunate money troubles. She stumbles upon a Craigslist ad from two parents (played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti), who enlist Maddie to help their son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) come out of his sheltered shell before going off to Princeton. Percy fails to take the hint as Maddie does everything she can to throw herself at him, including kidnapping him, seducing him through skinny dipping and trying to get him drunk off Long Island Iced Teas (which he promptly spits out). The increasingly silly hijinks result in embarrassing moments for Maddie, who begins to bond with Percy on a more authentic level.

The cast also includes The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj and Kyle Mooney. No Hard Feelings opens in theaters June 23. Watch the trailer below: