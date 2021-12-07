Jennifer Lawrence has gone from a two-year hiatus that largely kept her out of the news cycle to taking it over in the lead up to the December 10 release of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. It’s the 31-year-old actor’s first film in over two years, and she’s gone above and beyond in fulfilling her press tour duties. Of course, this being J.Law, the seemingly endless interviews have all been candid—and particularly so in the case of her latest, which took place on The Late Show on Monday night. Chatting with Stephen Colbert, Lawrence accused costars Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio of subjecting her to “the worst day of [her] life.”

“I just remember being in absolute misery,” Lawrence, who wore an Oscar de la Renta dress that accentuated her baby bump, recalled. “I don't know what it was. Timothée was just excited to be out of the house. I think it was, like, his first scene.” As for DiCaprio, he apparently got up to some mansplaining “Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah,’” she continued. All in all, it was “hell.”

Lawrence, meanwhile, was on her best behavior while on set—at least in the presence of one costar in particular. “My biggest concern was I did not want to annoy Meryl Streep,” she recently told Vanity Fair. “That’s my worst nightmare. So, I will only speak if spoken to, and I will be the least annoying person in the room.” If only Chalamet and DiCaprio had followed suit.