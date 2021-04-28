Production of Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming film Shotgun Wedding got overshadowed by two big tabloid storylines. First, original star Armie Hammer stepped back from the project amid his ongoing scandals and was quickly replaced by Josh Duhamel. Then, while the project was filming in the Dominican Republican, Jennifer Lopez broke up, made up, and then finally broke up again with Alex Rodriguez. It didn’t leave much brain space to even ask what the film was about, and the first teaser photos uploaded to Lopez’s Instagram today come as something of a shock. This is no simple rom-com, although it does seem to be exactly what it says on the tin: there’s definitely a wedding, and there definitely seems to be the possibility of shotguns.

Lopez and Duhmal appear in some fairytale wedding attire, except notably bloodied and bruised. It’s not quite Game of Thrones’ Red Wedding, but it isn’t that far from Dynasty’s notorious Moldavian Wedding, either. Just about the only thing left intact is Lopez’s still-perfect nude lip. (One thing about J.Lo: she might be in the middle of chaos, but you know she’s still going to keep that nude lipstick on her for a touch-up).

According to the official description, the film starts off with standard romantic comedy fare: the pair is preparing for their dream wedding, but their opinionated and wacky family causes tension. You know how it goes. Then, in the middle of the destination wedding, everyone suddenly gets kidnapped and the bride and groom have to save everyone.

Co-stars include Lenny Kravitz, confirmed national comedy treasure Jennifer Coolidge, rising national comedy treasure D’Arcy Carden, Sonia Braga and Cheech Marin. Lopez also confirmed that the film is scheduled for a June 29th, 2022 release.