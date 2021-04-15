Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Split: “We’re Better As Friends”

It’s official: after months of speculation, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up, they said in a statement to Today. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” said Lopez and Rodriguez. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Lopez and Rodriguez have been a heavy-hitter power couple since 2017. They got engaged in 2019, but rumors of their demise quickly followed as their wedding was postponed due to the pandemic. Lopez was spotted without her ring, Rodriguez was caught allegedly flirting with a Bravo reality TV star on Instagram, and they publicly mused about the need for a wedding at all. “I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not?” said Lopez in an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. “What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do?”

Both Page Six and TMZ reported last month that the couple had broken up, but after a weekend together, the pair quickly announced that they were still together. Apparently, with a few more weeks of thought, they’ve realized their first inclination may have been best.

Meanwhile, the thirst for Jennifer Lopez has already begun. Folks of all genders are shooting their shot online, hoping to catch the eye of one of the world’s most beautiful, talented, and richest eligible bachelorettes. Though, Ben Affleck's recent praise for his ‘00s-era ex did catch some eyes. Lopez, however, remains as busy as ever otherwise. She has romantic comedies Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding coming up and is attached to two separate films titled The Mother and The Godmother.