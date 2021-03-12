One minute they’re planning a wedding and trying to buy the New York Mets together, and the next Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly broken up. Both TMZ and Page Six reported on the breakup within minutes of each other on Friday afternoon. The “Friday night news dump” is a well-worn PR control tactic meant to minimize coverage of huge news, though TMZ, for its part, claims that the breakup may have officially just happened today.

As of February, everything seemed good between the two superstars, but apparently, Lopez is in the Dominican Republic filming a movie while Rodriguez is back in Miami. Additionally, the couple’s image of bliss was recently shattered by Rodriguez’s alleged Instagram flirtation with the most random of Bravo reality stars which we’re not entirely anyone but the most devoted readers of the DeuxMoi gossip Instagram understood (The “Bravolebrity” in question, Madison LeCroy, eventually admitted she never actually met with the former slugger. A-Rod’s people claimed her story was manufactured).

Lopez and Rodriguez first started dating in 2017, and became engaged in 2019. Then, their planned wedding became one of many casualties of the quarantine. Lopez recently claimed that they had to schedule and cancel the ceremony twice. Any lowkey, socially distanced affair was apparently out of the question (and let's be honest, we all wanted to see photos of an all-out ceremony). Though, in December she indicated that she might not need an official wedding anyway, pointing to the famously unmarried Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn as an example.

Still, the pair seemed like a united front throughout much of the past year, regularly appearing on each other’s social media feeds with their respective families while staying mostly put in Miami.

That pair’s last major public appearance together was at Joe Biden’s inauguration, during which Lopez sang. It was the beginning of a new day for political power D.C., but near the end of the chapter for one of America’s biggest power couples.

In the wake of this news, Gloria and Emilio Estefan have now regained their historic place as Miami’s most important power couple.