A Burberry-Clad Jessica Chastain Got Lost in a Sea of Drag Queens

Jessica Chastain curled her hair just right and put on her best disco ball dress for the premiere of her upcoming biopic, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, on Tuesday night. The actress was joined at the event by her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, and a gaggle of drag queens dressed in their 70s and 80s finest.

The NYC premiere comes after an eventful few weeks for Chastain. The actress went from promoting her upcoming HBO miniseries, Scenes From a Marriage, at the Venice International Film Festival with her costar Oscar Isaac, to the Toronto International Film Festival, where her other movie, The Forgiven, premiered on Saturday.

Her third premiere of the month seemed to have a bit of a different flavor than the other two, however. Chastain had some fun with the styling for this event, wearing a silver sequined a-line dress designed by Riccardo Tisci for Burberry Resort 2022, a seeming tribute to the height of Tammy Faye’s career in the mid-to-late 70s. She paired the dress with some throwback glam that pulled the whole look together.

While on the carpet, Chastain posed with a group of New York City-based drag queens, who also dressed for the vintage theme of the night. The group included former Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestant Scarlet Envy, as well as The Countess Mascara, Marti Gould Cummings, Pattaya Hart, Blake Deadly, The Blair Bitch, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, and Nancy No Good.

