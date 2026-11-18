Jessica Craig-Martin spent years, in her words, as “an avid hunter in the night.” The photographer became obsessed with finding the perfect image to capture the scene of the high-society galas, parties, and benefits she embedded in for glossies like Vogue, Vanity Fair, and W throughout the late ’90s and early aughts—work which often ended up not-so-subtly skewering the one percent she was assigned to cover.

Nowadays, Craig-Martin would rather stay home. “If I got a call to come to Met Gala, I’d be like, ‘Okay, but can they do it at my house?’” she jokes. Given her decades-long, globe-trotting career spent searching for “anything that caught my eye in this wonderful excess,” as she tells W, she’s certainly earned her right to enjoy a quieter life in the Hudson Valley, where she decamped from her longtime home of New York City two years ago.

That serenity has given her the space to finally finish her memoir, I Regret I Am Able to Attend: A Life Among Artists, published by Random House on November 10. The memoir in stories follows Craig-Martin from an unsupervised 1970s childhood split between New York and London, through her time working for Anna Wintour at both British and American Vogue, Tina Brown at Vanity Fair, her raucous life in the 1980s downtown New York art world, a tumultuous marriage and divorce, and many adventures in between. It’s an unflinching account of the sacrifices and joys of the artist’s life—both hers and the many artists around her, including her own parents, the artists Sir Michael Craig-Martin and Jan Hashey.

Jessica Craig-Martin, Cougar Friends

Ahead of the memoir’s publication and over several cups of Earl Grey tea at Lady Mendl’s Tea Salon in Gramercy Park—loved by Craig-Martin for its aesthetic nod to old-world New York—the photographer reflected on the evolution of party photography and her place in it. She says the best party photographers have always been “living and breathing obsessed” with their subjects, mentioning image-makers like Weegee, Nan Goldin, and Larry Fink, who could come back from a night out with a point of view. The photos that flood Instagram the morning after a big event today are “more like fast food,” though she notes she has no interest in banning them. “Social media is more about the illusion of connection than it is about anything else,” she explains. “It turns out the illusion is nicer than actual connection sometimes. That’s why we scroll.”

Jessica Craig-Martin, Pearly Whites Photo by Jessica Craig-Martin

The main change technology has wrought since Craig-Martin’s heyday is that devices themselves have become photo bombers. “Everybody has a bloody phone,” she says. “When I’m taking a picture, the picture is about that everybody has a phone.” Branded events, packed with influencers paid in merch to look festive, are even worse; the photos from those events, she says, are “usually quite dead.” She has one request for this story, too—that the word “influencer” be “banned from the vocabulary. It’s the ugliest word and the ugliest idea.”

Craig-Martin still remembers one of the first parties she shot for Vogue, at the Waldorf Astoria (“I went for Goldie Hawn,” she says). She recalls seeing a woman dressed to the nines, perched alone on a row of gold chairs pressed against the wall, surveying the chaotic scene. Craig-Martin, of course, got the shot. “And it was wonderful,” she says. Today, that same woman would likely be looking down at her phone, and the “poignant loneliness in the crowd” would be lost. “You could still, of course, catch these things,” she says, “but the phones are just so ubiquitous.”

Jessica Craig-Martin, Brooks Brothers Wiener

As for her memoir, Craig-Martin never actually set out to write one. “I was like, who am I? A memoir, who cares?” she recalls. Her agent sent an early batch of her stories to publishers—“without my knowing,” as she puts it—and after Random House bought the book, it took years to finish, including a couple of years with the manuscript shelved entirely. What ultimately got her to the end, she deadpans, was “the idea of paying back the advance I’d received, which I’d spent.”

The process also gave her a new appreciation for how she was raised by two artists who were in their early 20s when she was born. “I’m happy to have had a childhood that was a bit more ragtag in the end,” she says. She took Nora Ephron’s famous maxim that everything is copy to heart, mining her own mishaps for material. “It’s hard when you’re doing it about yourself not to think, well, but that’s just a lot of whining,” she says. “I think that’s where I tried to make it funny.”

Jessica Craig-Martin, Baronessa Cali Da Capri

Many of those stories got their first test run in the classroom. Craig-Martin spent two decades teaching a weekly six-hour seminar at the School of Visual Arts, and when the class ran out of student work to critique, she’d share tales from the field. “I had a captive audience, in other words, for 20 years,” she jokes. She gives them credit for why she can now write “these small pieces and be okay with them and not be like, that’s rubbish the next day and tear it up.’”

As for what she’d tell a young photographer today, her advice is short and, true to form, not especially encouraging. “Don’t do it unless you really have to,” she says, later putting a finer point on it. “Don’t do it unless it’s an emergency—you wake up in the night and have to do it.”