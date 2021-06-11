Joe and Jill Biden’s first international trip as the first couple is officially about international politics. They’re in London for the international G7 summit—and to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as other international leaders—but the pair is spending time with the royal family as well.

This morning, Jill Biden had her first-ever meeting with Kate Middleton for a trip that focused on their shared interest in education. The First Lady and the Duchess toured the Connor Downs Academy in Cornwall, England where they met with 4 and 5-year-old students, helped feed the class’s rabbits, and discussed children’s literature.

Middleton wore a dark pink Alexander McQueen dress, while the first lady paired a hot pink jacket with a white dress. According to CNN, the students were reading the book Greta and the Giant when Middleton asked Biden if she was familiar with the series. "I know Greta, of course," replied Biden. While her husband is meeting with world leaders, Dr. Biden is keeping her own schedule and is also meeting with military families stationed in England.

On Sunday, both Bidens will also travel to Windsor Castle to have an official tea with Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo by Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Photo by Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Although this is Jill Biden’s first meeting with Middleton, she’s not unfamiliar with the royal family. When she was Second Lady, Biden actually struck up an unlikely friendship with Prince Harry. Jill Biden and the Prince first met in 2013 at an event honoring American and British wounded soldiers, and she was by Harry’s side when he launched the Invictus Games as well.

Of course, Harry is on everyone’s mind lately when discussing the royal family, and Middleton was asked about the Prince’s new child, Lilibet, during the event. The Duchess said she can’t want to meet the child.