Yes, the Bidens Attended a Real Housewife’s Wedding Today

While the Government observed two separate federal holidays today, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill headed to the wedding of a former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member. It was surely the biggest crossover event between the American institutions of the the White House’s East Wing and Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live! set since the time that blonde lady from the ill-fated D.C. Housewives crashed one of Obama’s state dinners. Of course, the actual details of the nuptials make things feel a little less random, but do not change the fact that the most powerful man in the world watched the wedding of a woman who once said “I can handle a baby, and women who act like one!" in a Bravo show’s intro-credits.

The housewife in question is Meghan King, who starred in seasons 10 through 12 of the o.g. Orange County edition of Housewives. The key to why the Bidens attended was her now-husband, Los Angeles-based attorney Cuffe Owens, who just happens to be Joe Biden’s nephew (of course an American president has a nephew named “Cuffe”). Owens is the son of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens. The mother of the groom is also the President’s most important career-long associate (she was a senior advisor to his 2020 campaign, and had been his campaign manager for all of his previous runs for office outside of his time as Obama’s running mate).

Little is known about how King and Owens came to be romantically entangled. King only introduced her Instagram followers to Owens back in September. Her divorce from her first husband, former MLB player Jim Edmonds, was only finalized in May, though the pair had been separated for two years prior (King has three children from that marriage). It wasn’t previously public knowledge the pair were even engaged, though it’s hard to keep the wedding itself secret when you invite the President of the United States.

According to the White House, the event was a “small, family wedding” that took place at the bride’s parents’ home in Kennet Square, Pennsylvania.

The Bidens may not have been the only boldface names at a wedding familiar to the fashion crowd. The bride’s brother is the noted model RJ King. He’s twice appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia, and also once made headlines for an unusual arrangement in which he shared custody of a dog with former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill. Radziwill, of course, is the widow of Anthony Radziwill, who was the nephew of Jackie Onassis Kennedy and, through marriage, JFK. So it seems the matrimony of a Presidential nephew and a Real Housewife is not completely uncharted territory. It’s even less strange when your brain unearths the distant memory that was Omarosa’s controversial wedding during the Trump administration.