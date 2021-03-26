Whether behind or in front of the camera, John Waters always delivers. And he’ll no doubt do so once again with his next project: a guest role on the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix’s 1960s-era dramedy about a Jewish housewife-turned-standup comic played by Rachel Brosnahan. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s decision to cast the Pink Flamingos and Hairspray director will make for quite the audience crossover. Waters has earned a cult following through content like Groundbreakers, a show about seminal adult films. (Hence why the vulgar king identifies as “the pope of trash” and a “filth elder.”)

The specifics of his character, however, are still under wraps.

The 74-year-old comes to Maisel with plenty of experience; he’s previously appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Bette and Joan, and recently enjoyed a two-episode arc as a “pornmonger man” in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. What’s notable about his latest role is that it’s produced by Amazon Prime, and Waters, as he once put it to W, “doesn’t have a streamer.”

He does, however, still “sometimes” watch TV. (Escape at Dannemora is his most recent favorite, though he’s also partial to Greg Araki’s Now Apocalypse.) Mostly, though, he spends his screen time watching movies. “I get screeners of any art film I want, because of my column in Artforum.”

Production is currently underway in New York, though the paparazzi have yet to catch a glimpse of Waters’s signature pencil mustache. Meanwhile, he may have to start making room for more awards than his Sundance, Independent Spirt, and Grammy trophies. Maisel is an industry favorite, with 20 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes to date.